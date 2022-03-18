SGPC asks Pakistan govt not to organise cultural event near Kartarpur gurdwara

Taking strong objection over the organising of cultural festival ‘Jashan-e-Bahar’ near Kartarpur Sahib, the SGPC on Thursday demanded the Pakistan government not to go ahead with the event as it is against the code of conduct of the gurdwara and teachings of Sikh gurus.

The top gurdwara body wrote to Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Aftab Hasan Khan in this regard.

“It is very important to maintain the entire environment around the gurdwara sahib as per the Sikh maryada but the scheduled event of the Pakistan government is not as per the gurmat,” SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said.

He said that as per the released cards related to this programme, the events of dance, qawalis, bhangra and singing are scheduled to take place, which have no relation to the gurmat.

Dhami said the event planned by the Pakistan government at Kartarpur Sahib is against the maryada (code of conduct) of the gurdwara and gurmat (teachings of Sikh Gurus).

The SGPC also wrote to Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee chief Ameer Singh to talk to the Pakistan government to stop the event along with Muhammad Latif, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Project Management Unit (PMU) of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

The SGPC chief said that the gurdwara sahibs are the centers to flourish the Sikh faith, from where the message of the ideology of the gurus is given to all mankind.

“Promoting Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib from a commercial point of view is not appropriate and only gurmat samagams (religious congregation) should be held there in its close proximity. If this programme takes place, it will not only seriously hit the concerns of maryada of the gurdwara sahib but also hurt the sentiments of the sikh sangat (devotees),” said Dhami.