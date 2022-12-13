SGPC bans all films portraying Sikh gurus, their family

AMRITSAR In view of Sikh sentiments, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday banned the portrayal of Sikh gurus and their family members in all sorts of films. This decision was taken at the SGPC’s Dharam Prachar Committee (DPC) meeting held in Amritsar, presided over by president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

The decision comes after back-to-back controversies over such films made in the recent past. Recently, the movie Dastaan-e-Sirhind courted controversy in which questions were also raised over the role of the gurdwara body.

Briefing about the meeting, Dhami said due to the ongoing trend of making films on the Sikh Gurus and their family members, there has been resentment among the Sikh Sangat, in view of which, the SGPC has decided to ban their portrayal through all kinds of films.

“This is a serious matter, objections from various religious organisations and Sikh sangat had been reaching SGPC repeatedly, due to which, films related to Sikh Gurus and their family members will be banned until the further decision,” he said.

About the 200-year martyrdom centenary of Akali Baba Phula Singh, coming in March 2023, he said that the SGPC and Nihang organizations will jointly organise functions in this regard. He said a joint committee will be formed after consultation with Baba Balbir Singh, head of Nihang body Shiromani Panth Akali Buddha Dal.

Dhami said to intensify the Dharam Prachar (Sikh religious preaching), events will be organised and a special van has been prepared in this regard, which will take the preachers from village to village. He said there would be a special focus on the Dharam Prachar campaign.

Meanwhile, the SGPC president also flagged off the special van prepared for religious preaching, which will operate under the supervision of Shaheed Sikh Missionary College, Amritsar.