SGPC demands restoration of gurdwara at Har Ki Pauri
: A high-level delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday met Uttarakhand Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd) Gurmit Singh and demanded early resolution of the long-pending issue of restoring a historical Sikh shrine at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.
“We demanded from the governor that Gurdwara Gian Godri Sahib at Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar should be established again, so that the issue of this historical shrine of the community could be resolved as per Sikh sentiments,” SGPC senior vice-president Raghujit Singh said.
He said that the SGPC is serious about the issue of Gurdwara Gian Godri Sahib and is making constant efforts for its resolution.
The delegation appealed to the Uttarakhand governor to intervene to restore the gurdwara at its original site.
Besides Raghujit, the SGPC delegation included general secretary Karnail Singh, SGPC member Rajinder Singh, SGPC’s Sikh mission in Raipur, Chhattisgarh in-charge Gurmit Singh, and Sikh leader from Vishakhapatnam Dilshah Singh.
Raghujit said the Uttarakhand governor has assured to resolve this issue at the earliest.
SGPC in the past has made several appeals to the Centre and the Uttarakhand government to resolve the issue.
Mohali | GMADA’s urban forest project gasping for air
A first-of-its-kind project for Greater Mohali Area Development Authority, the planned urban forest in Sector 97 has run into rough weather as authorities said they are reviewing the project's viability and mulling a change of site. GMADA had originally procured the land UniWorld City, Sector 97, from Unitech builders around ten years ago to develop a city park. A pre-bid meeting called on April 11 this year, however, was later cancelled.
Mohali: 29 acres of panchayat land freed in Abhipur village
As part of a statewide drive, the Punjab department of rural development and panchayats on Thursday freed 29 acres of panchayat land at Abhipur village under Block Majri near New Chandigarh. In 2017, one Captain Bikramjit Singh (retired) had contested assembly elections on Aam Aadmi Party ticket from Khemkaran in Tarn Taran district and lost. After the elections, he remained the spokesperson of the party for a long time.
7 Punjab Engineering College students bag packages of ₹64.5 LPA from Apple
Seven final-year computer science engineering students of Punjab Engineering College have received offers of ₹64.5 lakh per annum from Apple during this year's placement drive. A total of 509 of the 600 final-year students of the college have been placed this year. This includes 113 students of CSE, followed by 98 of electronics and communication engineering and 96 of electrical engineering.
Ludhiana | 2 arrested with 22 phones, 12 bikes
Two people were arrested with 12 motorcycles, 22 mobile phones and two sharp-edged weapons on Thursday. The accused are Suraj Kumar of New Janta Nagar and Raman Kumar of Dashmesh Nagar. Fourteen more phones were recovered from the accused. Other Briefs Man booked forging son's signature to sell his bike Ludhiana A man was booked for forging the signatures of his son to sell the latter's Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle on Thursday.
Private companies to give 50,000 antigen test kits to Gurugram amid Covid spike
Amid a rise in Covid-19 infections, the district administration will receive 50,000 antigen test kits from private companies, under the corporate social responsibility, by the end of this week, said the officials on Thursday. The health department on Wednesday put forth the demand during a regional meeting of the Haryana State CSR Trust for Gurugram. On Thursday, Gurugram reported 473 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 294 recoveries, taking the active case tally to 1,548.
