SGPC general house passes resolution against police action at Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara

In the special meeting of the general house of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) held on Thursday, a resolution was passed in the case of police entering Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib, Sultanpur Lodhi, with shoes, firing, throwing tear gas shells and alleged violation of maryada (conduct). SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami (c) with other members addressing a press conference on Thursday.

“The resolution demanded a case under Section 295-A of the IPC against all the accused persons, including chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann. The CM should immediately resign from his post as he is guilty of religious conduct,” said SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami while briefing the media.

The SGPC members blamed CM Mann for this action saying, “As the home minister of the state is directly guilty of religious conduct, who should be criminally prosecuted and also the culprits should be exposed at all levels in the court of sangat (community)”.

In the resolution, it was also said that a delegation of the SGPC will meet the Punjab governor to seek action against the CM.