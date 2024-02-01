 SGPC general house passes resolution against police action at Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / SGPC general house passes resolution against police action at Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara

SGPC general house passes resolution against police action at Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Feb 02, 2024 06:40 AM IST

In the special meeting of the general house of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) held on Thursday, a resolution was passed in the case of police entering Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib, Sultanpur Lodhi, with shoes, firing, throwing tear gas shells and alleged violation of maryada (conduct).

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami (c) with other members addressing a press conference on Thursday. Several SGPC members in their addresses condemned the police attack on Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib and asked for a strict action into this incident based on the report of sub-committee formed on the orders of the Akal Takht besides approving this report also. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
“The resolution demanded a case under Section 295-A of the IPC against all the accused persons, including chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann. The CM should immediately resign from his post as he is guilty of religious conduct,” said SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami while briefing the media.

Several SGPC members in their addresses condemned the police attack on Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib and asked for a strict action into this incident based on the report of sub-committee formed on the orders of the Akal Takht besides approving this report also.

The SGPC members blamed CM Mann for this action saying, “As the home minister of the state is directly guilty of religious conduct, who should be criminally prosecuted and also the culprits should be exposed at all levels in the court of sangat (community)”.

In the resolution, it was also said that a delegation of the SGPC will meet the Punjab governor to seek action against the CM.

