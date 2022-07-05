SGPC holds event to mark anniversary of 1955 police action on Golden Temple
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday said the “repeated repression of Sikhs” in independent India pointed to the “anti-Sikh mentality” of the governments.
Addressing a congregation at Diwan Hall of Gurdwara Manji Sahib on the anniversary of the 1955 police action at Golden Temple, Dhami said, “Sikhs sacrificed their lives for the country but sadly they have always been mistreated. The police action at Golden Temple not only desecrated the Sikh shrine but also caused a great loss to Sikhs.”
The SGPC chief also expressed concern over the rising trend of defaming Sikh institutions on social media and appealed to the community to seek guidance from history and work for Charhdi Kala (rising spirit) of the Qaum (community/nation).
SGPC general secretary Karnail Singh Panjoli said when states were formed on the basis of language, a great struggled had to be fought for Punjabi Suba (state) at that time. “To suppress this struggle, the attack on Sri Harmandar Sahib was carried out in 1955,” he said.
Punjab government lines up workshops on food safety standards from July 5
The state government will organise workshops on Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, from July 5. Food business operators will be sensitised about issues like food safety, quality standards, personal hygiene, and cleanliness in the workshop. Punjab food and drugs administration commissioner Neelima said at least one representative from these firms will be trained so that these operators are fully aware of the Food Safety and Standards Act of India (FSSAI).
We have achieved all our 100-day targets, says UP CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government had achieved all the targets set for first 100 days and expressed confidence that his ministerial colleagues would be able to achieve all future targets. He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway to people next week. Officials aware of the development said the expressway would be inaugurated on July 12.
Singapore govt urged to halt hanging of Punjab-origin Malaysian drug trafficker
Kuala Lumpur: Anti-death penalty activists in Malaysia urged Singapore's government on Monday to halt the execution of a convicted Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker this week, the second in less than three months. The Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network delivered a statement to Singapore's embassy urging that Kalwant Singh, who was convicted in 2016 of bringing heroin into Singapore, execution be suspended to allow him an opportunity to file for clemency. It said the death penalty has done little to stop drug traffickers and organised syndicates.
HC dismisses plea alleging Sirsa dera chief replaced with ‘dummy’
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction to establish “authenticity” of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is out on parole. The plea from Ashok Kumar and 18 others, all dera followers from different parts of Punjab and Haryana, was dismissed by a bench of justice Karamjit Singh saying it “lacked merit”.
Punjab & Haryana HC seeks status report on corruption case against former minister Sangat Singh Gilzian
Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Monday sought a status report on the probe in a corruption case against former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, after he moved a plea seeking quashing of the FIR. The FIR was registered on June 6 by the Punjab vigilance bureau under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. Gilzian's predecessor in the Congress regime, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, has been arrested in the case.
