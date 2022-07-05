SGPC holds event to mark anniversary of 1955 police action on Golden Temple

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday said the “repeated repression of Sikhs” in independent India pointed to the “anti-Sikh mentality” of the governments.

Addressing a congregation at Diwan Hall of Gurdwara Manji Sahib on the anniversary of the 1955 police action at Golden Temple, Dhami said, “Sikhs sacrificed their lives for the country but sadly they have always been mistreated. The police action at Golden Temple not only desecrated the Sikh shrine but also caused a great loss to Sikhs.”

The SGPC chief also expressed concern over the rising trend of defaming Sikh institutions on social media and appealed to the community to seek guidance from history and work for Charhdi Kala (rising spirit) of the Qaum (community/nation).

SGPC general secretary Karnail Singh Panjoli said when states were formed on the basis of language, a great struggled had to be fought for Punjabi Suba (state) at that time. “To suppress this struggle, the attack on Sri Harmandar Sahib was carried out in 1955,” he said.