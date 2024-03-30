 SGPC passes ₹1,260 cr budget, allocates ₹994 cr for gurdwaras - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

SGPC passes 1,260 cr budget, allocates 994 cr for gurdwaras

BySurjit Singh, Amritsar
Mar 30, 2024 07:24 AM IST

In the presence of Guru Granth Sahib and the Sikh clergy at the Teja Singh Samundari Hall in Golden Temple complex, SGPC general secretary Rajinder Singh Mehta presented the budget, which was approved by the members amid the resonance of ‘Sat Sri Akal’ slogans.

The general house of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday passed a 1,260 crore budget for the financial year 2024-25 with special allocations being made for dharam parchar (religious propagation) and education. This year’s budget has seen a 14% increase compared to the previous year.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the outstanding salaries of staff of all educational institutions will be paid by March 31, 2024, for which <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore has been reserved under the education fund. (HT File)
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the outstanding salaries of staff of all educational institutions will be paid by March 31, 2024, for which 10 crore has been reserved under the education fund. (HT File)

In the presence of Guru Granth Sahib and the Sikh clergy at the Teja Singh Samundari Hall in Golden Temple complex, SGPC general secretary Rajinder Singh Mehta presented the budget, which was approved by the members amid the resonance of ‘Sat Sri Akal’ slogans.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The thrust, this time, is on religious preaching, education, and Panthic works with an allocation of 100 crore to the Dharam Prachar Committee. Of this, 3 crore is reserved for the 450th Joti Jot Diwas of Guru Amar Das in September.

Besides, 994.51 crore will go into the management of gurdwaras and 251 crore for running the educational institutions under SGPC.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the outstanding salaries of staff of all educational institutions will be paid by March 31, 2024, for which 10 crore has been reserved under the education fund.

Notably, 60 lakh has been set aside for pursuing legal cases of Sikh prisoners and 40 lakh for providing them a monthly honorarium. For the Miri Piri Medical College, established by the SGPC at Shahbad Markanda in Haryana, 8 crore has been allocated while for Sikh missions outside Punjab, 9 crore has been okayed.

For dealing with natural calamities, 1.48 crore has been allocated.

Dhami said the SGPC budget depends on the offerings by the Sangat, which is used to carry out humanitarian work and Panthic welfare.

Resolutions passed:

The House also passed several resolutions, including demand for release of Sikh prisoners and arrest of Dera Sirsa head Gurmeet Ram Rahim and his follower Honeypreet in the Bargari sacrilege case. It also passed a resolution against government interference in the management of gurdwaras and need for preservation of Sikh heritage in Pakistan. The House also condemned the extension of the National Security Act (NSA) on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his aides who are detained in Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Surjit Singh

    Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / SGPC passes 1,260 cr budget, allocates 994 cr for gurdwaras
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On