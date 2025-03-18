SGPC rejects Dhami’s resignation, appeals him to reconsider decision

The executive body of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) during a meeting held on Monday rejected the resignation tendered by committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami on February 17. The committee appealed to Dhami to resume charge and met him at his residence in Hoshiarpur. The executive body of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) held on Monday rejected the resignation tendered by committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami on February 17. The committee appealed to Dhami to resume charge and met him at his residence in Hoshiarpur. (HT File)

The executive body of the SGPC held meeting in Chandigarh led by senior vice-president Raghujit Singh Virk. So far, Dhami has not accepted the appeal, as he would take any decision reportedly after talking to the party high command. Later at a press conference SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar also issued an appeal asking Dhami to join back.

Till late in the evening, the executive body was at Dhami’s house asking him to review his decision, however, he remained adamant.

The executive body in its meeting in Amritsar on February 21 had appealed to Dhami to withdraw resignation and a five-member committee was also formed to bring him back.

Sharing other decisions taken at the meeting, Virk said the SGPC has also given approval for the constitution of a committee of academic scholars to review the Centre’s New Education Policy in light of the message delivered by the jathedar, Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, on the concluding ceremony of the three-day Hola Mohalla celebrations in Anandpur Sahib on March 15.

“The committee of experts will evaluate what reforms are necessary in Centre’s policy concerning Punjab, and necessary actions will be taken accordingly. This committee will also deliberate on current challenges facing Punjabi Gurmukhi language and the recommendations will also be taken up with the Centre,” said Virk.

In his address, Giani Gargaj had also announced to start ‘dharma parchar lehar’ (religious campaign) on Baisakhi (April 13) reaching out to every household in Punjab.

Sukhbir likely to arrive at

Dhami’ s residence today

Former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal is expected to arrive at Dhami’ s residence on Tuesday. Dhami is likely to announce the withdrawal of his resignation in his presence. SAD leaders have confirmed it but don’t wish to be named.

‘Dhami has sought a day’s time’

The executive body members, who were intent on getting a positive response from Dhami, had brought a ‘siropa’ with them when they reached his residence in Hoshiarpur, but Dhami refused to accept it saying he needed some time to decide.

People close to him revealed that he would announce his final decision at a time and platform he deems fit.

“He would like to maintain a strong reputation and avoid a situation which is perceived negatively,” said one of his aides.

Before leaving Dhami’s residence, executive body member Surjit Singh Tugalwal told mediapersons that Dhami had sought a day’s time to take the final call. However, Dhami refused to comment.