SGPC executive meet: Legal notice sent to Khanna SSP, says SGPC

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president on Monday revealed that a legal notice had been served to the Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) for allegedly linking flags of Maharaja Ranjit Singh-led Sikh kingdom and Sikh princely states to the separatist demand of Khalistan. Teja Singh Samundri Hall at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)

After presiding over a meeting of SGPC executive committee, he said legal action was taken by the SGPC on the order of Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh.

The SGPC president said a legal notice had been served to the Khanna SSP for allegedly presenting the flags and map of Sikh kingdom found in the phone of arrested aides of fugitive Waris Punjab De (WPD) chief Amritpal Singh, as separatist material. “Along with this, notices have also been served to some media channels for tarnishing the image of Sikhs by presenting wrong information in this regard,” he said.

After an objection raised by the jathedar and other Sikh leaders during a panthic gathering held recently over the press conference addressed by the Khanna SSP, a clarification was uploaded on the official Facebook page of the Ludhiana range police which states: “The Khanna SSP addressed the March 24 press conference regarding the arrest of Tejinder Singh Gill, alias Gorkha, under various sections of the IPC and under the Arms Act. During the press meet, the SSP has time and again clarified that pictures/videos of firing, weapons, flags, insignias, maps and currency note were part of the data that was retrieved from the mobile handset of Gorkha. The SSP claimed nothing about these flags, insignias, maps, etc., and she briefed the media about disclosures made by the suspect before the police. She had no intention to hurt the sentiments of people whom she is serving with utmost dedication and sincerity.”

The jathedar, again, pulled the SGPC during a gathering of scribes at Takht Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, on April 7, following which the SGPC took this action.

During the executive committee meeting, which was also attended by the general secretary, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, the SGPC also decided to conclude the signature campaign started on December 1, 2022, for the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners) lodged in different jails of the country, on Baisakhi. Dhami said under the signature campaign, over 25 lakh forms had been filled so far, which would be collected and sent to the President via Punjab Governor in near future.

The committee also gave approval to award scholarships for 2023-24 to Amritdhari students studying in educational institutions of the SGPC.

He said the SGPC also decided to give a 3% dearness allowance to SGPC employees.

3 portraits, 2 paintings displayed at Sikh museum

Earlier, the SGPC displayed three portraits and two paintings at the Central Sikh Museum of Golden Temple. The art works were related to Bhai Nagahia Singh, a devoted Sikh of Guru Gobind Singh; Saka (massacre) Gurdwara Sri Paonta Sahib-1964, Shaheed Bhai Daya Singh of Morcha Gangsar Jaito, Ghadri Baba Shaheed Bhai Banta Singh Sangwal and SGPC member and former minister Tota Singh.

Legal team meets Amritpal’s aides in Assam jail

As the SGPC started pursuing the cases of Waris Punjab De (WPD) chief Amritpal Singh’s aides who are imprisoned in Dibrugarh jail, Assam, under the National Security Act (NSA), members of the legal panel constituted by the gurdwara body met them in the jail. Dhami said eight youths were detained at Dibrugarh, who are being provided legal aid.

