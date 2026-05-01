SGPC suspends supply of Guru Granth Sahib saroops till May 20

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has suspended the service of providing Guru Granth Sahib’s holy saroops to gurdwaras and congregation till May 20. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has suspended the service of providing Guru Granth Sahib’s holy saroops to gurdwaras and congregation till May 20.

The decision follows the enactment of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act in Punjab, and subsequent amendments being made to the rules governing the publication and supply of the saroops.

SGPC secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan said, “The committee, through its publication department at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib, undertakes the printing of Guru Granth Sahib with full religious protocol and respect, and provides them to gurdwaras worldwide based on demand from the sangat.The process involves verification by preachers of the Dharam Prachar Committee, followed by recommendations from an SGPC member.”

He said although a complete record was being maintained earlier, the process will now be carried out under new priorities and guidelines, which are being implemented under the directions of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. Thus, saroops will not be provided till May 20, he added.

Under the new plan, technical and administrative changes are underway to develop a centralised digital record system, which will also be published on the SGPC website.

Another change entails printing of Guru Granth Sahib only upon receiving a request from the congregation, which may involve waiting time, Kahlwan said.

A certificate will be issued at the time of delivery, with one copy given to the sangat and another retained by the publication department. The certificate will include guidelines and motivational information regarding proper care and respect of Guru Granth Sahib. The recipients will be required to pledge responsibility for its upkeep, and necessary religious protocols and precautions will be clearly outlined.

The SGPC secretary added that with the centralisation of this entire process, Guru Granth Sahib will, in future, be provided only from the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Bhavan at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib in Amritsar. It will no longer be available from Takht Sahibs or other historic gurdwaras.

The SGPC is gearing up to comply with the Act at a time when Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has taken exception to its provisions pertaining to the gurdwara body and termed it interference into religious matters of Sikhs.

He has also convened a Sikh gathering to discuss the Act at Bhai Gurdas Hall near Golden Temple on May 3. On the other hand, SGPC president Dhami has hailed the Act.

The amended Act seeks to insert a section, mandating that SGPC maintain a central register of saroops, allotting each a unique identification number, along with the details of printing, storage, distribution and supply. The register is to be available on SGPC website, according to the Act.