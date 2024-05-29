SGPC takes up Sikh issues with Uttarakhand CM

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday took up the issue of pending restoration of the historic Gurdwara Gyan Godri, Haridwar, with Uttarakhand chief minister (CM) Pushkar Singh Dhami here on Wednesday. Dhami was in the city to campaign for BJP’s Amritsar candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during ‘langar seva’ (community kitchen service) at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. (ANI)

On behalf of the SGPC, its president Harjinder Singh Dhami and secretary Partap Singh also sought cancellation of the FIR registered against members and office-bearers of Gurdwara Nanakmatta’s managing committee in connection with the murder of Kar Sewa head Baba Tarsem Singh.

The SGPC also raised objection over the inclusion of pilgrimage to Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib in Char Dham Yatra for registration of pilgrims. Partap Singh asked him to have separate arrangements for the registration of the Hemkund Sahib pilgrims.

Assuring them that the issues would be looked into, Dhami said he came from the land which had been deeply attached with Gurus.