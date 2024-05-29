 SGPC takes up Sikh issues with Uttarakhand CM - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SGPC takes up Sikh issues with Uttarakhand CM

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 29, 2024 10:50 PM IST

SGPC raised pending Gurdwara restoration, FIR cancellation, and pilgrimage objections with Uttarakhand CM Dhami, who promised to address the issues.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday took up the issue of pending restoration of the historic Gurdwara Gyan Godri, Haridwar, with Uttarakhand chief minister (CM) Pushkar Singh Dhami here on Wednesday. Dhami was in the city to campaign for BJP’s Amritsar candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during ‘langar seva’ (community kitchen service) at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. (ANI)
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during ‘langar seva’ (community kitchen service) at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. (ANI)

On behalf of the SGPC, its president Harjinder Singh Dhami and secretary Partap Singh also sought cancellation of the FIR registered against members and office-bearers of Gurdwara Nanakmatta’s managing committee in connection with the murder of Kar Sewa head Baba Tarsem Singh.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The SGPC also raised objection over the inclusion of pilgrimage to Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib in Char Dham Yatra for registration of pilgrims. Partap Singh asked him to have separate arrangements for the registration of the Hemkund Sahib pilgrims.

Assuring them that the issues would be looked into, Dhami said he came from the land which had been deeply attached with Gurus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / SGPC takes up Sikh issues with Uttarakhand CM
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On