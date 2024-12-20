SGPC’s 3-member panel to probe allegations against Giani Harpreet Singh

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in an emergency meeting of the executive committee on Thursday formed a three-member panel to probe the allegations levelled against Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. Giani Harpreet Singh

The executive committee further decided that the head granthi Takht Sri Damdama Sahib will perform the services under the jurisdiction of the Takht till a decision is made based on the report by the probe panel.

On Wednesday, Giani Harpreet Singh alleged that he is being subjected to character assassination by some Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders for his role in awarding religious punishment to party leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and others on December 2.

An emergency meeting of the executive committee of the SGPC was held on Friday at Gurdwara Degsar Sahib Katana in Ludhiana under the leadership of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami to discuss allegations levelled by Gurpreet Singh of Muktsar Sahib against Giani Harpreet Singh.

The SGPC president refused to talk to the media. In a press release the gurdwara body said: “After the opinion of the members present in the SGPC executive meeting, it was accepted that it is very important to investigate the allegations levelled against the Jathedar, keeping in mind the dignity and honour of this position. A sub-committee was formed for the investigation through a resolution passed during the meeting, comprising SGPC senior vice president Raghujit Singh Virk, general secretary Sher Singh Mandwala and executive member Daljit Singh Bhinder. This sub-committee will conduct a complete investigation and submit its report within 15 days”.

“The EC also decided that the incumbent head granthi of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib will perform the services under the jurisdiction of the Takht until a decision is made on the investigation report”, the release reads further.

Two executive committee members — Jaswant Singh Purain and Paramjit Sigh Raipur — from the SAD rebel camp lodged a protest against the decision during the meeting and demanded their representation in the probe panel, however, it was turned down.

Purain while taking to media later said we (Raipur) strongly opposed the decision during the meeting.

“We maintained that if you want to retire him (Giani Harpreet) from the service, it must be done respectfully. After all, he is on an honourable post. Don’t humiliate and insult him. Lodging of complaints is not a big issue. Tomorrow, what will you do if complaints are lodged against other jathedars? Similarly, anyone can file a complaint against me. Will you remove them as well with any probe,” Purain said.

He also demanded that the probe should be transparent. “We asserted that there should be a representation of the opposition in the 3-member probe panel to ensure that fair investigation and justice can be done. However, they turned down our demand,” he added.

Notably, Virsa Singh Valtoha, who was recently expelled from the SAD for allegedly resorting to the character assassination of the Sikh clergymen including Giani Harpreet Singh, on Wednesday, uploaded a video clip on social media, in which he and the jathedar can be seen having heated arguments in presence of other clergymen, including Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh.

‘Not the first time that jathedar has been insulted’

Reacting to the development, Giani Harpreet Singh said that it is surprising that the group which is behind the allegations against me is the one conducting the probe.

“The same group will also take the decision,” Giani Harpreet said, adding, “However, I am not worried about it because I am not the first jathedar who is being expelled by levelling allegations and being insulted like this. Nor am I the last one. This practice has been going on for many years.”

He said he is anxious over the termination of my services and will take up preaching the religious values and teachings of the Guru.

“I will stand for panth, fight for it and die for it. I have already clarified the charges against me in the presence of Guru. I just wish that my relations with sangat and panth should never end,” he added.