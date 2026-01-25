SGPC seeks FIR against Ghaziabad youth for hurting religious sentiments

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has filed a police complaint against a Ghaziabad youth for hurting Sikh community’s religious sentiments by washing his hands and feet, and rinsing his mouth at the sacred sarovar of Golden Temple in Amritsar. The complaint, submitted by the Golden Temple manager at the Kotwali police station, seeks registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused, Subhan Rangrez. (Representational image)

The complaint, submitted by the Golden Temple manager at the Kotwali police station, seeks registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused, Subhan Rangrez.

In a viral video, Rangrez is seen allegedly sitting near the sarovar with his feet in the water, rinsing his mouth and spitting the water back into the sarovar.

Later, in another video, the youth, while standing near the Ghanta Ghar entrance of the shrine, is heard saying that no one had stopped him from performing the act. Following criticism, he issued a public apology online, stating that he was unaware of Sikh traditions and the religious maryada.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Golden Temple manager Rajinder Singh Ruby, along with Jaspal Singh, Jaskaran Singh and others, formally submitted the complaint. Police officials confirmed receipt of the complaint and said the matter was under examination as per law.

SGPC legal adviser Amanbir Singh Syali later told the media that an internal inquiry found the youth did not pay obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum during his visit, only staying in the parikrama for about 20 minutes with four others, which, he said, reflected questionable intent.