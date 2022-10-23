Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park’s power snapped, restored later

Delay in bill payment by the district administration led to disconnection of the electricity connection at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park at Khatkar Kalan, where Bhagwant Mann took oath as the new chief minister of Punjab in March.

The gaffe was quickly rectified, the payments were made and power was restored.

PSPCL executive engineer Suvikas Paul said a bill of around ₹19,900 and some other charges were pending, which led to disconnection of power on Saturday, but the supply was restored soon after payment of dues.

Banga SDM Poonam Preet Kaur said all dues of the park till September month had been cleared and no such thing will happen in the future. The caretakers’ pay has also been disbursed.

State’s power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said after realising the issue, the connection was restored within minutes.