Shake things up a little bit
Sweet, simple and a to-go beverage – milkshakes are one of the best treats to enjoy any day of the week
Sweet, simple and a to-go beverage – milkshakes are one of the best treats to enjoy any day of the week. What’s more is that you can pair it with a side of fries, gulp it down along with a gourmet burger or enjoy it on its own. And since September is celebrated as Shake Month, we bring you some quick and easy recipes to try out:
Oreo Milkshake
INGREDIENTS
2 cup vanilla ice cream, ⅔ cup milk, 8 Oreo cookies, 1 tsp vanilla extract (optional), whipped cream for serving (optional)
METHOD
- Add the ice cream, milk, vanilla essence, and Oreo cookies to your blender. Grind until smooth.
- Serve in large glasses with whipped cream.
- By Mamta Nanda, food blogger
Mint Choco Chip Milkshake
INGREDIENTS
3 cup mint choco chip ice cream, 1½ cup whole milk, whipped cream, maraschino cherries, and choco chips
METHOD
- In a blender, add the ice cream and milk. Blend until creamy.
- Pour into tall glasses. Top with whipped cream, maraschino cherries and choco chips, and serve.
- By Shaheen, food vlogger
Tiramisu Milkshake
INGREDIENTS
4 large scoops vanilla ice cream, ½ cup iced mocha coffee, 2 tbsp mascarpone cheese, 2 ladyfinger cookies, whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and cocoa powder for dusting
METHOD
- Mix the ice cream, mocha coffee, mascarpone cheese, and ladyfinger cookies in a blender until smooth.
- Pour into a tall glass. Top with whipped cream and chocolate syrup. Dust cocoa powder on top and decorate with ladyfinger cookies.
- By Niloufer S, food blogger
Blueberry Milkshake
INGREDIENTS
2 cup vanilla ice cream, 2 cup frozen blueberries, 2 cup milk, 1 tbsp honey, whipped cream, and mint leaves (for garnish)
METHOD
- Put all the ingredients in a blender and mix on high until smooth and creamy.
- Top with whipped cream, frozen blueberries, and mint leaves. Serve chilled.
- By Satvant Kaur, Pind Punjabi
Salted Caramel Milkshake
INGREDIENTS
4 cup vanilla ice cream, ½ cup whole milk, ½ cup salted caramel sauce, whipped cream, toffee bits
METHOD
- Add ice cream, whole milk, and ¼ cup salted caramel sauce to a blender. Blend until smooth.
- Decorate the inside of the glass and the rim with salted caramel sauce.
- Top with whipped cream, extra salted caramel sauce, and toffee bits.
- By Ansh Verma, recipe developer
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
-
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics