Shame that Modi doing injustice to farmers, says Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said it was a shame that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing injustice to the country’s farmers by not resolving the deadlock over their demand for the repeal of the three contentious agriculture laws.

Speaking to mediapersons outside Parliament after the Lok Sabha speaker adjourned the House, Sukhbir said “It is the responsibility of the PM to resolve the grievances of farmers who have been protesting at the borders of Delhi for months. But the government is impervious to their sufferings. Such an attitude does not bode well for a healthy democracy.”

Holding placards, the MPs of SAD and and its alliance partner Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), including former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, said the BJP-led Centre used its majority to disallow adjournment motion moved by them to hold a discussion seeking repeal of the agriculture laws.

Rajya Sabha MPs Balwinder Singh Bhundur and Naresh Gujral were also present.

“It was because of this that we decided to boycott a meeting held by the Prime Minister to review the Covid pandemic situation,” Sukhbir added.

The SAD-BSP MPs said it was unfortunate that the NDA government was not ready to recognise the sacrifices of farmers and even refused to pay tributes to 500 farmers who died in the course of the agitation.

They condemned alleged attempts to defame and suppress the movement. “The Union government should not act in the interests of the large business houses that want to corporatise the agriculture sector. The laws are also against the spirit of federalism,” they added.