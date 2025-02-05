Shashank Anand appointed BSF IG of Jammu frontier

The ministry of home affairs has appointed 2006-batch IPS officer Shashank Anand as the new inspector general (IG) of the Border Security Force of strategic Jammu sector. The ministry of home affairs has appointed 2006-batch IPS officer Shashank Anand as the new inspector general (IG) of the Border Security Force of strategic Jammu sector. (HT Photo)

Nearly 200-km-long Indo-Pak international border that meanders along Kathua, Samba and Jammu district is being guarded by the BSF. Anand is Haryana cadre IPS officer of the 2006 batch.

He previously served as deputy inspector general (DIG) in the BSF’s Punjab frontier. Anand succeeded DK Boora, who has been transferred to the BSF headquarters at Delhi.

Boora headed Jammu frontier for nearly four years.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Top officials of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary forces briefed Shah about the prevailing situation in the union territory and ongoing operations against the terrorists, said officials

The meeting was held a day after a terror attack in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, in which ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay was killed, and his wife and niece were injured.

During the last review meeting on December 19, 2024, Shah directed all security agencies to continue working in a coordinated manner to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has maintained that there is a significant decline in terrorist incidents, infiltration and recruitment of youth in terrorist organisations.