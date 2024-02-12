Shehnaz Ganai joins BJP, Pahari leader Bukhari to do saffron switch on Feb 15

Jammu Ahead of general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gone full throttle roping heavyweights from the Opposition parties to bolster its poll prospects. Dr Shehnaz Ganai (HT Photo)

Close on the heels of a prominent National Conference (NC) leader Sanjeev Khajuria from Kathua joining the BJP, former MLC and a prominent leader from Poonch Dr Shehnaz Ganai joined the saffron party in New Delhi on Monday.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

On February 15, prominent Pahari leader and former minister Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari from Rajouri will join the BJP, party’s J&K chief Ravinder Raina said.

While Dr Shehnaz Ganai, the only woman face of the NC south of Pir Panjal range, had parted ways with the Abdullahs in 2019, Bukhari was once a close confidante of NC president Farooq Abdullah.

Shahnaz hails from Poonch’s Mandi area. Last month, NC leader Sanjeev Khajuria alias Romy Khajuria had bid adieu to the NC to join the BJP. He had been associated with NC for the last 35 years.

BJP’s J&K chief Ravinder Raina said, “The sole factor why prominent leaders are joining the BJP is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s developmental works, justice to the marginalised sections of the society and his efforts to restore peace, prosperity and stability.”

“Whether Gujjars, Bakerwals, Paharis or other backward classes, Modi delivered justice to them. These suppressed communities lived on the margins of the society for the past over 70 years. When all these deprived sections of the society started getting justice, their top leaders are getting swayed into the BJP,” he added.

“We will jolt the opposition. We will break their back,” Raina added.

Modi to visit Jammu on February 15: Raina

He added that PM Modi will visit Jammu on February 20 for a public rally.

Confirming the development, Pahari community leader Bukhari said, “Paharis keep their words and so am I because our long-pending demand has been fulfilled by PM Modi. I will join the BJP on February 15 in Jammu.”

“I had said a year ago that whichever party granted ST status to Paharis, I will join them,” he added. According to a rough estimate, there is around 12.50 lakh population of Pahari community.

In November 2022, the BJP government had granted the ST status to the community. Pahari community largely resides in Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, Anantnag and Kupwara districts.

The 2011 Census puts Gujjar-Bakerwal population at 1.25 million.

Ganai was not associated with NC for over 4 years, clarifies party

NC has clarified that Ganai was not associated with the party for over four years.

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that Ganai had quit NC around four five years ago and even contested district development council polls against NC candidate in Poonch.

“Our candidate Ithika Bana defeated Ganai from Poonch. So this is fake news that Shahnaz Ganai was an NC leader, which is portrayed by some people to give her more credibility.”

With inputs from HTC Srinagar