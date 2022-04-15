Shell refinery heist: Punjab-origin man among 12 charged with taking bribes in Singapore
Singapore: Five Indian-origin men were among 12 persons charged on Thursday for taking bribes in the USD 94.52 million fuel heist reported in Singapore’s Pulau island refinery in 2017.
The scheme ran for about 10 years at the Royal Dutch Shell refinery on Pulau (island) Bukom, Channel News Asia reported. It was orchestrated by current and former workers at the refinery, who arranged the illegal loadings of marine fuel for vessels at below market rates.
The Indian-origin men charged are A Duraisamy, 60, who faces three charges for allegedly accepting USD 31,000; Anand Omprekas, 39, who faces two charges of accepting USD 14,770; Jasbir Singh Paramjit Singh, 37, who faces one charge of accepting USD 15,000; Kumunan Rethana Kumaran, 40, who faces one charge of accepting USD 12,000; Paramanandham Srinivasan, 39, who faces one charge of accepting USD 3,000.
The 12 men charged on Thursday were employees of external surveying companies engaged by Shell to inspect the volume of fuel loaded onto vessels, according to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau. They are accused of accepting about USD 221,530 (more than ₹1.6 crore) in bribes as a reward for not accurately reporting the amount of fuel loaded on the vessels they inspected.
The surveyors allegedly received bribes from former Shell employees Juandi Pungot, Muzaffar Ali Khan Muhamad Akram and Richard Goh Chee Keong. Juandi, identified as a key mastermind of the heist, was jailed 29 years last month. Muzaffar and Goh’s cases are pending. The scheme came to light in August 2017, when Shell filed a police report over an unidentified loss of fuel amounting to about SGD 2.22 million in April that year.
The entire extent of the heist has been put down to USD 94.52 million. Apart from paying off the surveyors, the syndicate employed sophisticated techniques such as configuring the flow of the stolen fuel and timing it against legitimate fuel transfers. Their employers are listed as Intertek Testing Services, Inspectorate Singapore, CCIC Singapore and SGS Testing And Control Services Singapore. Four of the accused, including Anand Omprekas, have indicated that they will plead guilty, court records show. The penalty for corruption is jail for up to five years, a fine of up to USD 73,840 or both.
Prashasan Aapke Dwar: Kheri first in UP to hold gram chaupals under the project
The Lakhimpur Kheri district authorities conducted mega 'Gram Chaupals' in 30 village panchayats, redressing grievances of hundreds of villagers on the spot, on Thursday. The exercise was part of their ambitious pilot project 'Prashasan aapke dwar' (administration at your doorstep). Anil Singh, chief development officer attended the gram chaupals in Kaala Aam and Bhansariya villages along with ADM Sanjay Kumar Singh and district panchayati raj officer Saumya Sheel Singh.
Modi’s attachment to Sikhs not political but due to patriotism: Nadda
New Delhi: Underlining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attachment to the Sikh community is an effect of patriotism and not political, BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday said Sikhs persecuted in other countries can now get a legal identity in India due to the Citizenship Amendment Act passed by the government.
Eco enthusiast & athlete calls for combating climate change
An environment enthusiast and shooter, Aarushie V Rana, has called upon people to combat climate change in their own communities, institutions, companies and governments to minimise its effects in Antarctica, which will benefit the only living planet, 'Mother Earth'. A young sportswear and environment enthusiast, Aarushie, who originally hails from Dehradun, was selected from among a team of 160 individuals from 34 countries for the Climate Force Expedition to Antarctica.
Punjab CM, his staff to visit capital to see ‘transformation’ in schools: Kejriwal
New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and his staff will visit Delhi government schools on Monday to see the “remarkable improvement” the Aam Aadmi Party regime has brought in them. He also said his government improved the standard of its schools to such an extent that 3.75 lakh students moved to them from private schools.
21 women booked for drugs, liquor smuggling in Ferozepur in over 3 months
Ferozepur: The Ferozepur police have booked 21 women involved in drug trafficking and illicit liquor trade since January this year. This includes cross-border smuggling of heroin from Pakistan, said police. On Thursday, a team led by sub-inspector Kulwinder Kaur arrested Raj Kaur, 38, with 5 grams of heroin at a sub-division of Ferozepur, Zira, while Seema Rani was nabbed at another sub-division of district, Guru Har Sahai, with illicit liquor.
