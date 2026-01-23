Shimla gets first snowfall of season, four-month dry spell ends

A prolonged four-month dry spell in Himachal Pradesh ended on Friday as fresh snowfall blanketed the state capital and the higher reaches of Chamba, Kullu-Manali, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, and Kinnaur. While the snow brought much-needed cheer to the hospitality and agriculture sectors, it also disrupted essential services in several pockets. Shimla received the season’s first spell of snowfall on Friday morning. Tourists were seen thronging the Ridge and Mall Road in Shimla as the city donned a white blanket. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The change in weather follows a forecast by the Shimla Meteorological Centre, ending a period of inclement weather that began on Thursday night. For the state’s orchardists and farmers, the snowfall is a significant reprieve. The extended dry conditions had sparked fears of massive crop failure and a decline in apple yields for the upcoming season.

Similarly, the tourism industry, which had been grappling with a post-winter slump, saw a sudden surge in footfall. Tourists were seen thronging the Ridge and Mall Road in Shimla as the city donned a white blanket.

The heavy accumulation of snow impacted daily life in Upper Shimla. Continuous snowfall was being reported from the high-altitude areas, including Narkanda, Kufri, and Khada Pathar, as well as the apple belts of Rohru, Jubbal, and Chopal.

In Chopal sub-division, the heavy spell led to power outages and the closure of the Deha-Chopal main road.

Local authorities issued an advisory, urging commuters to avoid the stretch until the snow is cleared.

While electricity remains disrupted in parts of Shimla district, water supply is currently reported to be normal.

Light to moderate rain continues to lash the lower hills of the state, further plummeting the mercury across the region.

The meteorological department predicts the snowy conditions to persist over the next 24 hours in the higher altitudes.