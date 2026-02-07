Shimla gets new SP in major reshuffle

The Himachal Pradesh government late Thursday ordered the transfer and posting of 14 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and two state police service officers, including the shifting of four district police chiefs, in a major administrative reshuffle. The Himachal Pradesh government late Thursday ordered the transfer and posting of 14 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and two state police service officers, including the shifting of four district police chiefs, in a major administrative reshuffle. (Representational image)

Gaurav Singh is the new superintendent of police (SP), Shimla. He was earlier posted as SP, Solan. Meanwhile, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, SP, Shimla, has been placed at the disposal of the department of personnel as inspector general of police.

According to notifications issued by the Department of Home, Vinod Kumar, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Traffic, Tourist and Railways, Shimla, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Mandi. Raman Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Intelligence and Security, Dharamshala, has been directed to report to Police Headquarters, Shimla.

Among IPS officers, Abhishek Dular, Inspector General of Police, has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Communication and Technical Services, Shimla. DK Chaudhary, Principal, Police Training College, Daroh, has been appointed Inspector General of Police, Armed Police and Training, Daroh, relieving Bimal Gupta of additional charge.

Soumya Sambasivan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Northern Range, Dharamshala, will also hold additional charge as Principal, Police Training College, Daroh. Rohit Malpani, Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime (CID), Shimla, has been promoted and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Cyber Crime, Shimla.

Ramesh Chander Chhajta, Superintendent of Police (Leave Reserve), Police Headquarters, has been appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services. Devakar Sharma, Commandant, 4th Indian Reserve Battalion, Jangalberi, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Intelligence and Security, Dharamshala, while retaining additional charge of Superintendent of Police, Special Task Force, Mandi Zone.

Among district-level changes, Sakshi Verma, Superintendent of Police, Mandi, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Mandi. Arvind Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police (Leave Reserve), Police Headquarters, has been appointed Commandant, 4th Indian Reserve Battalion, Jangalberi, and will also hold additional charge as Superintendent of Police, Special Task Force, Mandi Zone.

Sandeep Kumar Bhardwaj, Superintendent of Police, State Human Rights Commission, Shimla, has been posted as ADC to the Governor, Himachal Pradesh. Sachin Hiremath, Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Mandi, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Una. Tirumalaraju S.D. Varma, ADC to the Governor, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Solan.

Additionally, Amit Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Una, has been directed to report to Police Headquarters, Shimla.