Shimla gets season’s first snowfall much to delight of tourists

Shimla received its first spell of snowfall on Thursday, bringing cheer to tourists and the hospitality sector. Tourists and residents enjoying the snowfall at the Ridge in Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The high-altitude regions of Himachal Pradesh experienced heavy to moderate snowfall, while the low-lying areas and mid-hills got rain. Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district recorded 18.4 inches of snowfall, while the tourist destination of Manali experienced 15.1 inches of snowfall. Kalpa in Kinnaur district got 5.4cm of snow, while Bharmaur in Chamba and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti also got snow.

Normal life was disrupted in Shimla as thunderstorm accompanied by hail lashed the state’s capital on Wednesday night, while it snowed heavily in upper Shimla, the Jakhu hills and the Ridge. Traffic movement on the 13-km Circular Road came to a standstill by noon, adding to the woes of office-goers and schoolchildren attending coaching classes ahead of the board exams.

Snow in Shimla and its surroundings brought cheers for the hospitality sector. “We are hopeful that snowfall will boost business,” said hotelier Mohinder Seth.

A picturesque view of Shimla town after the fresh spell of snowfall on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Tourist Amit Singh was elated. “This is a lifetime experience for me and my family. We visited Manali five days ago just to see snow but had to return dejected. Who knew we were in for a surprise in Shimla! It feels heavenly,” he said as he enjoyed the snowfall at Kufri near Shimla along with his son and wife. While Kufri got 3cm of snowfall, Narkanda experienced snowfall for the second consecutive day.

The fresh spell of snow and rain brought cheer to apple growers, too. “Snow is white manure for the orchards. It will expedite winter practices and help in checking diseases that had begun to spread in trees due to the prolonged arid climate,” said Harish Chauhan, the president of the Himachal Fruit Vegetable and Flower Growers Association.

The Shimla-based India Meteorological Department office issued an orange warning for light to moderate rain and snow in the state. “There will be light to moderate snowfall in most places in the districts of Kullu, Shimla, and Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti. There is possibility of moderate to heavy snowfall in the high-altitude regions of Kullu, Shimla, Kinnaur, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti,” said local IMD director Surender Paul.

The IMD forecast thunderstorms in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Sirmaur, Mandi and Solan districts.

A total of 240 roads were closed, including 14 main and lateral roads in Mandi district, 13 in Shimla, eight in Chamba and 139 in Lahaul and Spiti district. Three national highways passing through Kullu district, including NH 3 connecting Manali to Atal Tunnel and NH 305 connecting Manali to Leh, were closed due to heavy snowfall. National highway 5 was closed in Kinnaur along with 29 link roads.