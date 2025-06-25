Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi resumes duty

Almost a month after proceeding on “medical leave”, Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Gandhi resumed duty on Tuesday. Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi (File)

Gandhi, along with former Himachal Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Atul Verma and additional chief secretary (ACS) Onkar Chand Sharma, were asked to go on leave on May 27, after a slugfest in the state police triggered by the probe into the death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) chief engineer-cum-general manager Vimal Negi.

The three officers were directed to proceed on “leave” just four days after the Himachal Pradesh high court transferred the case from the state police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 23.

Sanjeev Gandhi, a 1992-batch IPS officer, was on medical leave, during which Solan SP Gaurav Singh was given additional charge of Shimla district.

While DGP Verma proceeded on earned leave and ACS Sharma availed casual leave, SP Gandhi cited medical grounds for his absence. Verma returned to office on May 30, a day before his scheduled retirement, but retired without the traditional ceremonial parade on May 31. ACS Sharma resumed office on June 16 but was stripped of key portfolios, including home, revenue, and jal shakti departments. Currently, he retains only the charge of the department of tribal development.