Shimla: Strengthening rural economy is govt’s top priority, says Sukhu

Equal and balanced development of all areas is being ensured in Himachal Pradesh after the Congress government came to power in the state, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu welcomed by the residents in Rampur on Friday. (HT Photo)

“The state government’s objective is to increase the income of people living in rural areas and ensure that money flows directly into the village economy. With this aim, the government is paying special attention to strengthening the rural economy,” the CM said.

Addressing a public meeting in Rampur, Sukhu said that when his government took charge in the state, the procurement price of milk was ₹32 per litre, which has now been increased to nearly double. This has increased the income of farmers and livestock rearers. He said that the government is continuously taking steps to strengthen the economic condition of horticulturists and farmers.

The CM said that the state government has sanctioned ₹36 crore for the construction of the Tikkar-Jarol-Gahan road. “The completion of this road will make it easier for apple growers in the area to transport their produce to the markets,” Sukhu said, while directing officials to ensure that there is no compromise whatsoever on the quality of road construction.

Officials directed to reopen Janglik Road within ten days

Sukhu, during his visit to the Rohru assembly constituency on Friday, visited the Tangnu-Janglik Panchayat area. He inspected the Janglik road, which was blocked due to a recent landslide and took stock of the situation in the area.

The CM directed the officials to restore the Janglik road for vehicular traffic within ten days. He said that the closure of the road was causing difficulties for local residents as well as horticulturists and that the government would ensure its early restoration.

Sukhu also announced an additional ₹4 crore to expedite the work on the under-construction Janglik bridge. In addition, he announced ₹2 crore for the area affected by the landslide in Thaintwadi village.

CM dedicates 28 devp projects worth ₹232 crore for Rampur

The CM on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 28 development projects worth ₹232.93 crore at the Shingla helipad in Rampur. The projects primarily focus on road and bridge construction to improve regional connectivity. Key infrastructure upgrades include two phases of the Tikkar-Jarol-Gahan-Nankhari-Khamadi road valued at ₹35.93 crore and ₹54.87 crore.

CM announces conversion of Taklech govt school to CBSE

The CM also announced that Taklech school in Taklech in the Rampur Assembly constituency would be brought under the CBSE system.

The CM on Friday announced the conversion of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GSSS) Taklech in the Rampur assembly constituency to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) system.

He said that earlier, parents in rural areas had to send their children to cities so that they can get CBSE education. “This not only increased migration from villages but also placed an additional financial burden on families,” Sukhu said, adding that the state government had decided to start CBSE schools in the government sector so that children in rural areas could receive quality education close to their homes.