Shimla: Sukhu to raise Chandigarh claim, BBMB arrears at NZC

Himachal Pradesh is set to intensify its efforts to secure its "legitimate rights" over the Union Territory of Chandigarh, with chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu planning to raise the issue during the upcoming North Zone Council (NZC), that will be chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, on November 17.

As part of the fight for Himachal’s rights, the CM will be asking for Himachal Pradesh’s 7.19 per cent share as per the spirit of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966.

The state government’s claim on Chandigarh is backed by the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, that as per senior official, clearly mentions Himachal Pradesh’s entitlement to its share of 7.19 per cent in Chandigarh but the state has been deprived of this right since the very beginning. CM Sukhu had on many occasions termed this as “a grave injustice to the people of Himachal” and has been pushing the issue on all appropriate platforms to secure its legitimate rights of the state.

During the NZC meeting, CM Sukhu is also expected to raise the issue of Bhakra Beas Management Board’s (BBMB) pending arrears of over ₹4,000 crore. Despite Supreme Court orders, BBMB is not paying Himachal Pradesh its arrears. He is expected to raise the issue of prompt payment of arrears with the home minister.

The Supreme Court in November 2011 granted a power share of 7.19 per cent to Himachal Pradesh in all BBMB projects. Currently, Himachal is receiving its share, but arrears have still not been released in favour of the state. The CM had been pressing for a raise in Himachal’s power share in all BBMB projects set up in Himachal Pradesh, as natural resources of the state are being used to generate electricity through these projects. During the meeting, the CM may also raise the issue of transferring ownership of the Shanan Project to Himachal Pradesh. The Punjab government is unwilling to return the project to Himachal Pradesh despite the completion of the lease.

Renovation of Himachal bhawan on cards

At present, Himachal only has Himachal Bhawan in Sector 28 and Himachal Sarai in Sector 24, Chandigarh. According to officials aware of the matter, the state government is also looking at renovating Himachal Bhawan. The state government plans to demolish the building and expand the same and seek land for the expansion. Himachal Bhawan presently has 35 rooms and now increasing the rooms to 150. Not just this, the state government has been facing difficulty in setting up a hostel and training institutes but every time Himachal is denied land.