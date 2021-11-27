Shimla: Will launch drive to propagate govt’s policies among masses, says BJP state chief Suresh Kashyap

Owning the responsibility for the party’s defeat in the recently concluded bypolls to three assemblies and one parliamentary seat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Suresh Kashyap admitted the party was not able to propagate the policies and programmes of the government at the ground level.

“The party will work hard and launch a state-wide programme to propagate the policies of the Jai Ram Thakur government among the people,” said Kashyap while addressing mediapersons in Shimla. Kashyap admitted that shortcomings in the party, complacent cadres, overconfidence and sympathy in favour of deceased Congress leaders, including former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, led to the party’s defeat in the elections. However, he repeatedly parried questions when asked about infighting in the party. “I accept the responsibility for the defeat. The party will work on the shortcomings and infuse a new strength in the cadres,” he said. However, he did not come clear whether changes in the organisation was on the cards.

Discuss shortcomings with state leadership, Dhumal tells party workers

Former chief minister Prof Prem Kumar Dhumal on Friday said programmes that the BJP would decide as its future strategy would have to be implemented on the ground and the public welfare schemes of the Centre and state government must also be propagated by the workers among the common man.

The BJP veteran was addressing the party executive committee meeting in Shimla.

He said the party would listen to all its workers and form the government again in 2022 by taking the workers along.

Dhumal said if the BJP had become the biggest party today, it was due to its workers who toiled hard for many years.

“If a worker finds any shortcoming in the functioning of the party or otherwise, he or she must discuss it with the state leadership,” he said.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot for the country and the state and it really makes a difference as the country has been strengthened under his leadership.

“We all have to think in the interest of the party, think about the workers and work in a positive direction. Lotus will bloom once again in Himachal,” said Dhumal.

He said the BJP does not enjoy the power but serve the people of the state, especially unprivileged and downtrodden sections of society.