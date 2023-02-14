Shiromani Akali Dal expels Badal family critic Panjoli for 6 years

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday expelled party leader and SGPC member Karnail Singh Panjoli from the primary membership for a period of six years, for indulging in anti-party activities.

Disclosing this in a statement released here, Sikander Singh Maluka, chairman of the SAD disciplinary committee said that Panjoli was found guilty of indiscipline and indulging in anti-party activities for a long time.

Maluka said that Panjoli was asked to stop indulging in such activities, but he was adamant, so the party was forced to take this harsh step.

Maluka also disclosed that a meeting of the disciplinary committee was held on the evening of February 13, in which the decision pertaining to Panjoli was taken.

“It was unanimously decided that anti-party activities and indiscipline can’t be tolerated any longer, and the panel took the decision to expel him,” Maluka said.

Till last year Panjoli was a member of the SGPC executive committee and was removed after November 2022 elections.

Panjoli has been a known critic of the Badal family and had objected to the style in which the party is being run. Recently, he had also suggested that the entire leadership of the party submit before the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs - Akal Takht and make a fresh start in running the party affairs.

“The present leadership might have not likened my suggestions,” Panjoli said, adding that he was not given a chance to explain his position. According to him, he would meet other leaders of the party who have either resigned from the SAD or have been expelled, to form a parallel faction for the betterment of Punjab and the panth. Last year ahead of the SGPC office bearers’ poll, SAD had expelled veteran leader Bibi Jagir Kaur.