Shiv Sena suggests seat swapping to end row over Vaishno Devi medical college admission

The Shiv Sena (UBT) Jammu and Kashmir unit has suggested seat swapping (adjusting students between government medical colleges) to put an end to the controversy over the admission list of medical college being run by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. Shiv Sena also demanded that Hindus be notified a minority in J&K for providing them reservation in educational institutions being run by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. (File)

In the maiden batch of MBBS course at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, 42 Muslim students were given admission out of a total of 50 students.

Party’s state president Manish Sahni stated that he was not in favour of creating confusion and jeopardising the future of students from any community, and does not want to push Jammu toward a new movement like the Amarnath land row in 2008. “However, admitting people from other communities, bypassing Hindus, into colleges and universities being run by Hindu temples and monasteries is absolutely intolerable,” he said.

He urged the lieutenant governor and chief minister to deal with the current situation by “swapping” seats (transferring students between medical colleges). “Additionally, admissions can also be granted to vacant seats in other medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir. This will resolve the issue peacefully and maintain mutual brotherhood,” he said.