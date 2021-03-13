IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SHO arrested in Chandigarh house grab case sent to two-day police custody
Inspector Rajdeep Singh is accused of inaction in the case when a complaint was filed in January 2019. (HT Photo)
Inspector Rajdeep Singh is accused of inaction in the case when a complaint was filed in January 2019. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

SHO arrested in Chandigarh house grab case sent to two-day police custody

To be questioned on why he obliged the property grabbers instead of taking action on the complaint of the victim’s tenant
READ FULL STORY
By Shailee Dogra, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:37 PM IST

A local court on Saturday sent Chandigarh Police inspector Rajdeep Singh, arrested for his involvement in the Sector-37 property grab case, to two-day police custody.

Rajdeep is the fourth person to be arrested in the matter following a probe by the special investigation team (SIT).

Journalist Sanjeev Mahajan, realtor Manish Gupta and Satpal Dagar, brother of deputy superintendent of police Ram Gopal, who were arrested earlier, are currently in judicial custody.

The trio is among nine people facing charges of kidnapping and torturing Rahul Mehta, the only surviving heir of his family, in April 2017 to secure the general power of attorney of his 338-square-yard house and selling it to Manish’s brother for 2.9 crore in March 2019.

Constables statement did Rajdeep in

According to the FIR, lodged on the complaint of Mehta’s tenant Pradeep Ratan, the inspector, who was the then SHO of the Sector-39 police station, had failed to take action against Mahajan, bouncer Surjit Singh and Shekhar, who had forcibly occupied Mehta’s house.

During investigation, sources privy to it said, two constables exposed Rajdeep’s involvement in the property grab case.

In their statement before the SIT, the constables said the complaint lodged by Ratan in January 2019 was brushed aside as a dispute between landlord and tenant, even when the complaint was about house trespass and forcible occupation of a house.

Ratan had alleged that the property grabbers had also assaulted him and misbehaved with him. However, the SHO, who himself dealt with the matter, ignored this as well.

Rajdeep is accused of being part of the conspiracy, and being aware of the house grab and treatment meted out to Mehta by the accused.

The police will be questioning him about the circumstances under which he obliged the accused by not acting on the tenant’s complaint. They also want to question him about the whereabouts of the complaint as well as the mental health certificate of Mehta, which was allegedly removed by him.

Ratan had alleged in the FIR that Rajdeep removed the certificate, which was attached with his complaint, and kept it in his pocket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The grim milestone is coupled with a substantial increase in positivity rate. (HT File Photo)
The grim milestone is coupled with a substantial increase in positivity rate. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Active Covid cases in Chandigarh again go past 1,000

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:27 PM IST
The UT recorded 144 new cases — the highest since the surge post festive season last November — which took the number of active cases to 1,032
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT File Photo)
(HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Governance reforms: PU teachers’ body calls open meet on March 20

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:27 PM IST
The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) will hold an open meet for stakeholders regarding the varsity’s governance reforms on March 20
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescued leverets of Rufous-tailed hares. (PHOTOS: MANBIR SINGH AND RAJNEESH SHARMA)
Rescued leverets of Rufous-tailed hares. (PHOTOS: MANBIR SINGH AND RAJNEESH SHARMA)
chandigarh news

Wildbuzz: Hear the silent cry

By Vikram Jit Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:16 PM IST
It was not uncommon for gardeners at large schools with playfields shrouded in wild grass or greenskeepers at the Chandigarh Golf Club to bring back adorable bunnies cupped in their hands
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers rest as they construct a brick house for shelter as the summer season approaches, during their ongoing agitation against Centre's three agri-laws, at Tikri border in New Delhi, Saturday. (PTI)
Farmers rest as they construct a brick house for shelter as the summer season approaches, during their ongoing agitation against Centre's three agri-laws, at Tikri border in New Delhi, Saturday. (PTI)
chandigarh news

2 FIRs lodged against farmers for illegal construction, digging borewell at Kundli

By Sunil Rahar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Police also visited the protest site at Kundli and asked the farmers to stop all brick-and-mortar constructions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inspector Rajdeep Singh is accused of inaction in the case when a complaint was filed in January 2019. (HT Photo)
Inspector Rajdeep Singh is accused of inaction in the case when a complaint was filed in January 2019. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

SHO arrested in Chandigarh house grab case sent to two-day police custody

By Shailee Dogra, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:37 PM IST
To be questioned on why he obliged the property grabbers instead of taking action on the complaint of the victim’s tenant
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bombs lying on the dry river bed near Panjali village on the Ambala-Kurukshetra border on Saturday. (HT Photo)
The bombs lying on the dry river bed near Panjali village on the Ambala-Kurukshetra border on Saturday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

6 rusted bombs found on dry river bed in Ambala

By HT Correspondent, Ambala
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:38 PM IST
All bombs have been disposed of; locals say the bombs could be part of an army drill conducted in the area decades ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Haryana Vidhan Sabha premises in Chandigarh. (HT File)
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Haryana Vidhan Sabha premises in Chandigarh. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Panchayat polls deferment: Khattar’s budget speech remarks on PRI empowerment draws flak

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:27 PM IST
The Constitution provides that an election to constitute a panchayat shall be completed before the expiry of its duration which is five years from the date appointed for its first meeting
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 21,656 people have tested positive so far, of whom 401 have died and 1,237 are still undergoing treatment. (Representative Photo/HT File)
As many as 21,656 people have tested positive so far, of whom 401 have died and 1,237 are still undergoing treatment. (Representative Photo/HT File)
chandigarh news

Punjab’s Mohali district sees 100+ cases 4th day in row

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Mohali district recorded 100+ fresh cases of Covid-19 for fourth consecutive day and sixth time this month with 125 people testing positive for the virus on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The number of active cases has shot up from 124 at the beginning of the month to 343, and recovery rate has dropped from 97.4% to 95.6% in these 13 days (Representative Photo/HT File)
The number of active cases has shot up from 124 at the beginning of the month to 343, and recovery rate has dropped from 97.4% to 95.6% in these 13 days (Representative Photo/HT File)
chandigarh news

Haryana’s Panchkula logs 62 cases, highest this year

By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:21 PM IST
We have entered the second wave, said Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur, after the district on Saturday recorded 62 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day jump this year that took the total to 11,285
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashu said that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh made it clear that the payments made to farmers will directly reach them through ahrtiyas.(HT Photo/HT Archives)
Ashu said that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh made it clear that the payments made to farmers will directly reach them through ahrtiyas.(HT Photo/HT Archives)
chandigarh news

Punjab to pay farmers through ahrtiyas, says state minister

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:19 PM IST
  • The Centre last month told Punjab and Haryana governments to ‘compulsorily’ use electronic modes of payment to pay MSP to farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

18-year-old girl kidnapped from home at gunpoint in Mohali

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:54 PM IST
Moga youth, three others take away Class-12 student in a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire after posing as courier delivery boys
READ FULL STORY
Close
Writer and motivator Kanwalpreet Singh with young letter writers. (HT Photo)
Writer and motivator Kanwalpreet Singh with young letter writers. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Roundabout: Reclaiming the lost art of letter writing

By Nirupama Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Letter writing is a now a long-lost art but a recent experiment in pandemic time by a city writer-academic to get school-going children to pen letters to famous persons is a way of reclaiming the forgotten art, yielding a book in the bargain
READ FULL STORY
Close
Voting will take place from 8am to 4pm on April 7 and counting of votes will begin immediately after polling ends. (HT file photo)
Voting will take place from 8am to 4pm on April 7 and counting of votes will begin immediately after polling ends. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Four MC, six nagar panchayats in Himachal go to polls on April 7

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Counting soon after polling ends in Dharamshala, Mandi, Palampur and Solan; MC elections on party symbols this time
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision to close down rural childcare centres in Punjab has been taken as a precautionary measure amid the spike in Covid-19 cases. (Representative image)
The decision to close down rural childcare centres in Punjab has been taken as a precautionary measure amid the spike in Covid-19 cases. (Representative image)
chandigarh news

Punjab shuts anganwari centres amid rising Covid cases

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Ration and other material for children will be distributed door to door by workers and helpers of the rural childcare centres so that nutritional support isn’t affected
READ FULL STORY
Close
In January, the Punjab government had announced that all anganwadi centres for children and other beneficiaries across the state would reopen from February 1.(Milind Saurkar/HT File Photo used for representational purpose only)
In January, the Punjab government had announced that all anganwadi centres for children and other beneficiaries across the state would reopen from February 1.(Milind Saurkar/HT File Photo used for representational purpose only)
chandigarh news

All anganwadi centres shut in Punjab amid rise in Covid-19 cases

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • The social security, women and child development minister said ration and other material will be distributed door to door through anganwadi workers and helpers, so that nutritional support to beneficiaries is not affected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP