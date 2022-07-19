Shootout outside Zirakpur hotel: Nabbed gangsters were extorting money from hoteliers every month, say police
The three aides of gangster Bhuppi Rana arrested from Zirakpur’s Baltana area on Sunday night had been exhorting up to ₹50,000 every month from local hoteliers, police said on Monday.
Following the trio’s arrest, that came after a late-night shootout outside Hotel Relax Inn, five more hoteliers approached the police on Monday, stating that they had been paying extortion money to these gangsters every month out of fear for life.
In the shootout, one of the three gangsters, Ranvir, alias Rania, a resident of Barwala, had suffered a gunshot wound on his leg and is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.
The other accused, Ashish, alias Aman, of Barwala, and Vishal, alias Vikrant, of Panchkula, were sent to four-day police remand by a court on Monday.
Were working at the behest Ankit Rana
SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the arrested gangsters were working at the behest of Ankit Rana, a cousin of gangster Bhuppi Rana, who was currently lodged in Patiala jail and was the main conspirator in the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera in Mohali in August 2021.
“Ankit has been operating an extortion racket in Punjab and neighbouring states. With the arrest of his aides, police also recovered two pistols and 10 live cartridges. We are hopeful of breaking their nexus soon. Hoteliers are urged not to pay any extortion money and inform the police,” he said.
According to police, their arrest came following a complaint by a hotelier, Feroz Khan, a resident of from Delhi, who had recently shifted to Zirakpur and was running Hotel Anant in Baltana on lease.
In his complaint, he had stated that around 12.30 am on July 7, four men came to his hotel with guns and demanded money from his staff. They thrashed the staff in his absence and told them that he will have to pay them ₹30,000 per month to run the hotel in Zirakpur.
After a probe, police traced the gangsters with the help of CCTV footage and their mobile phone numbers, and arrested them on Sunday night.
Moderate to heavy rain likely in Chandigarh for three days
After hot and sultry weather on Monday, monsoon activity is likely to pick up from Tuesday. According to the India Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rain is likely in the city from July 19 to 21 and the system is likely to be the strongest on July 20. The maximum temperature went up from 34.4C on Sunday to 37C on Monday, 3.2 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature will stay between 26C and 28C.
Chandigarh far from being cycle-friendly to encourage mass switch, says RITES report
Even as Chandigarh boasts of a dedicated 210km cycle track network and a strong public bike sharing system, it still has a long way to go in becoming a cycle-friendly city. In its interim report, RITES, working on a comprehensive mobility plan to resolve the traffic woes in the tricity, has stated that 40% Chandigarh residents are not satisfied with the facilities provided for non-motorised transport, such as walking and cycling.
SGPC seeks cancellation of case against Golden Temple ex-granthi
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has demanded the cancellation of a case registered against noted Sikh preacher and former granthi of Golden Temple Giani Jaswant Singh in 2020 on the complaint of Christian missionaries, by writing to the senior superintendent of police, Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon. As per sources, the police recently asked Giani Jaswant Singh to get bail or face arrest. Following this, the Sikh bodies are opposing the action against him.
Main accused of Landran jewellery robbery nabbed
Making the fourth arrest in the June 11 robbery at a jeweller's shop in Landran, the police on Monday nabbed the main accused, who has previously been convicted of murder. SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said they had recovered ₹20 lakh cash, 350 gm gold jewellery, 2.2 kg silver ornaments, a pistol, five live cartridges and two cars, one of which was used in the crime, from hParamdalip Singh, alias Pamma, 31'spossession.
Corruption case: HC stays arrest of ex-minister Gilzian
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday stayed the arrest of former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian in an FIR registered by the Punjab vigilance bureau against him on the allegations of corruption. The FIR in question was registered on June 6 by the Punjab vigilance bureau under the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. He claims there is a clear violation of Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
