Short on staff, burdened with VVIP duties, Panchkula police filed 9,700 ‘untraced’ reports since 2021

With a limited police force, much of which is regularly deployed for VVIP duties, a large number of FIRs registered in Panchkula are being closed at a very early stage in court. Since 2021, over 9,700 FIRs have been closed following the acceptance of untraced reports – a document filed when an investigation has stalled and the police cannot find any clues about the accused, stolen property, or the offender after making reasonable efforts– by local courts. Interestingly, the maximum untraced reports were filed and accepted last year when the three new criminal laws were implemented. Once an untraced report is submitted in court, it typically takes only one or two hearings for it to be accepted. (HT File)

A station house officer (SHO)-rank police official, requesting anonymity, revealed that on an average, 3,000 to 3,500 FIRs are registered annually in Panchkula district. The highest number of cases are reported from the Chandimandir and Pinjore police stations, which cover large jurisdictions. “We have a total police force of around 1,500 personnel, including traffic cops, and most of them are frequently assigned VVIP security duties. Ideally, Panchkula should have at least 5,000 police personnel,” the officer said.

Similarly, a senior traffic police officer revealed that the traffic wing operates with only around 120 personnel and faces a severe shortage of investigating officers (IOs). The district has an estimated population of around 6.5 lakh, further straining the already limited resources of the police department.

Most of the FIRs in which untraced reports are filed relate to crimes such as snatching, kidnapping, theft, wrongful confinement, trespassing, road accidents, violations under the Railways Act, and various women-related crimes. In a few instances, FIRs are closed because the complainant does not pursue the case or reaches a compromise.

Once an untraced report is submitted in court, it typically takes only one or two hearings for it to be accepted. Complainants often give their written consent for cancellation of the FIR, stating that they are satisfied with the investigation and do not wish to continue legal proceedings.

However, courts usually accept the untraced reports with the condition that the investigation may be reopened if new information or clues regarding the accused emerge in the future.

Public prosecutor Akash Tanwar from Panchkula court explained that untraced reports are typically filed in cases where the accused is unknown. “Overburdening is a major reason behind the filing of such reports. Each IO is handling multiple cases and naturally gives priority to heinous crimes. As a result, several cases remain unresolved. However, if investigations are conducted in the right direction, clues often do emerge,” he added.

Panchkula commissioner of police Sibash Kabiraj remained unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts to contact him.