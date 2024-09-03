Shorter route to Airport will be ready within 15 months: Punjab

During the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) meeting on Monday, Punjab chief secretary Anurag Verma said that the alternate shorter route to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport will be ready within 15 months. Currently, the PR-7 road is the only link for traffic coming from Punjab and Haryana to reach the international airport in Mohali. This road is congested due to its connectivity with Zirakpur, Ambala, Aerocity, and IT City. (HT File)

Verma mentioned that work has already begun on the project. This new route will reduce the distance for commuters from Chandigarh to the airport from 11.6 km to 8.5 km, thereby cutting travel time.

The shorter route will go via Sector Junction 65-66 (Bawa White House) to Sector 66-B.

At present, commuters from Chandigarh must travel all the way to the T-junction near the Indian School of Business, pass Bawa White House, and then make a left turn towards Airport Chowk, before another left towards the airport.

Tejinder Singh Bhatia, managing director of Aeropolis City, Sector 66-A, says the new road will alleviate the traffic congestion on the existing Airport Road. It will be particularly advantageous for passengers traveling from distant locations such as Rajpura, Patiala, and Ludhiana to the airport. Moreover, the road passing through Sector 66-A will enhance connectivity to IT City and Aeropolis City, he said.