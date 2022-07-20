Shots fired in air to scare away bank recovery team in Jammu

The police on Tuesday arrested the media coordinator of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Parvez Khan Waffa, and his cousin Amir Khan after two rounds of fire were opened in the air to scare away a recovery team of J&K Grameen Bank at Kunjwani here, said officials.

The recovery team had gone to the house of Amir to recover a loan amount.

The team, however, escaped unhurt. Gangyal SHO Joginder Singh Chib said, “Around 12pm, a recovery team from regional office of J&K Grameen Bank along with officials of Kaluchak branch visited the house of Amir for recovery of outstanding loan amount. Bank officials requested him to repay the outstanding loan amount, but he refused to oblige.”

“In the meantime, Parvez Khan intervened and started using abusive language. He also start manhandling the bank officials. He called his associates on the spot and one of them, Javid Khan alias Goli, shot a few rounds from his pistol,” added the SHO.

“Parvez Khan Waffa and his cousin Amir Khan have been arrested and a hunt has been launched to nab Javid Khan alias Goli, who had opened the fire,” said the SHO.

An FIR under sections 307, 342, 427, 148, 149, and 148 of the IPC and 3/25 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Gangyal police station.