Shots fired in air to scare away bank recovery team in Jammu
The police on Tuesday arrested the media coordinator of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Parvez Khan Waffa, and his cousin Amir Khan after two rounds of fire were opened in the air to scare away a recovery team of J&K Grameen Bank at Kunjwani here, said officials.
The recovery team had gone to the house of Amir to recover a loan amount.
The team, however, escaped unhurt. Gangyal SHO Joginder Singh Chib said, “Around 12pm, a recovery team from regional office of J&K Grameen Bank along with officials of Kaluchak branch visited the house of Amir for recovery of outstanding loan amount. Bank officials requested him to repay the outstanding loan amount, but he refused to oblige.”
“In the meantime, Parvez Khan intervened and started using abusive language. He also start manhandling the bank officials. He called his associates on the spot and one of them, Javid Khan alias Goli, shot a few rounds from his pistol,” added the SHO.
“Parvez Khan Waffa and his cousin Amir Khan have been arrested and a hunt has been launched to nab Javid Khan alias Goli, who had opened the fire,” said the SHO.
An FIR under sections 307, 342, 427, 148, 149, and 148 of the IPC and 3/25 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Gangyal police station.
-
Yasin Malik should get a fair trial: Sajad Lone
People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday said that chief of the now banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik should get a fair trial. Lone's comments came after Malik was identified by daughter of former home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Rubaiya Sayeed, in her abduction case in 1989, before a special court in Jammu last week. When the Centre had revoked Article 370 in 2019, Lone was detained for 360 days.
-
Speed up restoration work of historic sites: Apni Party
Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday appealed to the government to speed up the restoration work of the historic sites, particularly Dogra Palace- Mubarak Mandi, and promote tourism with a motive to protect the interest of the business community and tourism sector in Jammu. Bukhari was speaking at a programme here wherein several women from RS Pura and a sarpanch, Ashok Kumar, besides two panchs joined the Apni Party.
-
Azad likely to be face of Congress’ election campaign in J&K
The Congress could make former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad the 'face' of its election campaign in the upcoming polls in the UT and nominate a new president for the party's J&K unit. After J&K Pradesh Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir offered to resign from his post, all top leaders were called to Delhi where they met the AICC leadership comprising general secretary KC Venogopal, Ambika Soni and Azad on last Wednesday.
-
HP’s Covid positivity rate rises to 11%; five deaths reported in 1 week
As Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh witness a surge, the state's positivity rate has jumped to 10.7% from 8.5% registered last week. Kangra, Shimla and Mandi are the worst-affected districts. As many as 15 girl students of Government College of Teachers Education in Dharamshala have tested positive for Covid and been isolated. Mandi was on the top of the tally with a positivity rate of 19.2%. Kangra has the positivity rate of 10.2%.
-
Public transport in HP to now have a panic button
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated vehicle location tracking device, emergency panic button system and command centre of the state transport department for the public in Shimla on Tuesday. He said that the tracking device with panic button system and the command centre have been connected with the emergency response support system -- 112.
