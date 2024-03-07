Shutdown in Leh as chorus for sixth schedule, statehood grows

Close on the heels of failed talks between the Centre and a sub-committee of leaders from Ladakh over the demand of statehood and for the region to be included in the sixth schedule of the Constitution, Leh town, on Wednesday, saw a complete shut down and a protest rally. Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) supporters stage a protest. (ANI)

There are also murmurs of the region, which has one Lok Sabha seat, currently held by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), witnessing a public boycott of the ensuing general elections as resentment over what local leaders dub a “betrayal” by the BJP-led central government continues to brew.

Ladakh apex body (LAB) vice-president Chering Dorje Lakrook said, “We feel that continuing talks hold no significance because the two main demands (sixth schedule and statehood) of the people of Ladakh have been squarely rejected by the Centre without assigning any logical reasons to us.”

The sixth schedule, which covers tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram, has provision for the administration of certain tribal areas as autonomous entities.

Lakrook said no meeting to discuss core demands ever took place, adding that the Centre talked about strengthening the two hill councils, which was never a demand of the LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance.

He said the UT administration keeps interfering with the councils’ works and their powers have been undermined over the years.

Looking ahead, “The leadership of the people has to take a call but our people are seething in anger. Following betrayal at the hands of the Centre, people of Ladakh now do not want to take part in Lok Sabha elections and raised their voice at the protest rally.”

A high powered committee headed by Union minister Nityanand Rai had constituted a sub panel to discuss the demands. The sub-committee had Buddhist spiritual leader and former BJP MP, Thupstan Chhewang, Chhering Dorje alias Lakrook and Nawang Rigzin Jora, all from Leh Apex Body, Qamar Ali Akhoon, Asgar Ali Karbalai and Sajjad Hussain alias Sajjad Kargili from Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

Pawan Kotwal, advisor to lieutenant governor of Ladakh, MHA’s joint secretary (JKL) and director/deputy director (Ladakh) as member secretary were also part of the sub committee.

Breakdown of talks

Following failed talks, environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk and other volunteers, on Wednesday, started a 21-day long fast-unto-death at the martyr’s memorial park near NDS ground in Leh.

“Our purpose is to draw the attention of the government towards the promises they made to Ladakh to safeguard its indigenous population and the sensitive ecosystem that these mountains are,” said Wangchuk, adding that the talks have gone off track.

“If Ladakh is weak, it won’t be good for the security of the nation because the people of Ladakh have played a great role in the defence of the nation. Now, it’s time for the nation to defend Ladakh,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chushul councillor at the LAHDC-Leh, Konchok Stanzin informed that Leh town observed a complete bandh and a protest rally at NDS ground.

“Talks did not go on expected lines on Tuesday and therefore, people had assembled at the NDS ground where Chering Dorje Lakrook briefed people about what transpired at the Delhi meeting,” he said.

Notably, a 30,000-strong had on February 4 assembled at Leh’s Polo Ground to lodge their protest over continual delay over meeting the sixth schedule and statehood demands.