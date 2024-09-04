Siblings, murder accused shot dead by 6 bike-borne assailants in Ferozepur

Three persons, including a young woman who was set to tie the knot, were shot dead near Gurdwara Akalgarh Sahib in Ferozepur city on Tuesday afternoon. Police sources said five persons were travelling in a car (PB15E5870) when six assailants on two motorcycles surrounded them and opened fire before fleeing. The attack took place at around 12.30pm. Senior BJP leader Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi raised questions on the law and order situation in the area and demanded deployment of more police personnel in the border district. (HT Photo)

“More than two dozen bullets were fired by the assailants who later snatched a bike from a passerby at gunpoint and fled,” officials said.

Three of the passengers, including the woman whose wedding was to take place in a couple of days, died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries and were hospitalised.

The deceased have been identified as Jaspreet Kaur, 22, her brother, Akashdeep Singh, 21, and Dildeep Singh, 32. Those injured were identified as Anmol Singh and Harpreet Singh, all residents of the local Kamboj Nagar.

A police official, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “Dildeep has a dubious background. In the past, he has been charged with two separate murder cases, one of which also included charges under the Arms Act. Last year, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had raided his house. The details of that raid couldn’t be ascertained.”

Family members of the victims are in shock. Paramjit Singh, father of deceased Dildeep, alias Lalli, said the latter was with his cousin Jaspreet, her brothers Anmoldeep and Akashdeep and another cousin, Harmanpreet Singh, when they were ambushed.

Paramjit Singh suspects that the attack has been carried out by individuals with whom the family had some feud. The police preferred to remain tight-lipped on the specifics of the case and unconfirmed reports suggested that a firearm was also recovered from the sedan of victims.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Randhir Kumar said the reason behind the brazen crime was being ascertained. “The case is being examined from multiple angles. The perpetrators will be identified and apprehended soon,” he said.

Deputy inspector general of police Ajay Maluja and senior superintendent of police Saumya Mishra also inspected the crime spot. SSP Mishra said several teams have been constituted to nab the accused. “We are also checking the CCTV footage to get clue about the accused,” the SSP said, adding that a case has been registered under Sections 103, 109, 351(2), 191(3), 190 and 61(2) of the BNS and 25(6)(7), 54 and 59 of the Arms Act on the statement of Charanjeet Kaur, mother of Dildeep Singh against Ravinder Singh alias Ravi, Rajveer Singh alias Daler Singh, Sukhchain Singh alias Jass Gyani, Akshay alias Bashi, Gautam, Prince, Asheesh Chopra and Happy Mall besides three unidentified persons.

