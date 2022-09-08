SI deployed with Sadhaura MLA caught with drugs in Shahabad
SI and MLA’s daughter-in-law arrested with 100 gm heroin; The sub-inspector had previously served as the station house officer of a police station in Yamunanagar
The Kurukshetra police have arrested a sub-inspector posted in the security of an MLA in Yamunanagar and the latter’s daughter-in-law for possessing over 100 gm heroin.
They were identified as Gurdev Singh and Simarnjeet Kaur, both residents of Saran village in Yamunanagar.
Inspector Karambir Singh, in-charge, CIA-1 Kurukshetra, said, “They were arrested with 101.24 gm heroin on Monday and are under three-day remand that will end on Friday.”
Yamunanagar DSP (Headquarters) Kamaljeet Singh said Gurdev was deputed with Congress MLA from Sadhaura constituency, Renu Bala.
The duo was arrested by a CIA-1 team near Shahabad grain market after a tip-off. According to the FIR, the duo was travelling in an Ambala-registered Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire (HR01AB-0129) from Barara towards Shahabad when the arrest was made.
They are facing a case under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. If proven guilty, the charge entails rigorous imprisonment up to 10 years and fine up to ₹1 lakh.
Sources said Gurdev was deputed with the MLA in July after she received threat calls from an international number. Earlier, two cops were deputed with the MLA and three more, including Gurdev, were added to the security cover post threat.
The SI had also served as the station house officer of Radaur police station in Yamunanagar in 2020-21.
Yamunanagar SP Mohit Handa remained unavailable for calls, while the DSP said any call regarding a departmental action will be taken by senior officials.
