Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Prosecution opposes Bishnoi’s plea for production warrant

Prosecutors in the murder trial of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, on Friday asked a Mansa court to dismiss a plea by deported gangster Anmol Bishnoi, who is demanding his own arrest and a production warrant to fast-track the proceedings. The next hearing is scheduled on October 9. (HT File)

In its reply during the hearing on Friday, the prosecution stated that Anmol’s plea for issuing his production warrant to Mansa deserves rejection due to a lack of merit, and he should not be allowed to “dictate the manner or stage at which the investigating agency is required to take a particular investigation step.”

Prosecution also apprised the court that Anmol is confined in Tihar central prison in another crime and has no right to seek his arrest and production warrant in the assassination case of Moose Wala in Mansa.

“The question whether his production and custodial interrogation is required in the present case is to be determined by the investigating agency in accordance with the law and based on material evidence collected during the probe. The production from Tihar jail is consequently subject to the orders of the competent court and the applicable legal procedure governing the production of a prisoner who is already in custody in another case,” reads the prosecution’s reply.

In his application submitted on February 27 this year, Anmol had pleaded with a Mansa court to bring him on a production warrant from Tihar jail in Delhi after a formal arrest in the Moose Wala murder case.

Anmol’s counsel, RS Behniwal, who also represents other accused in the case, said that as Anmol has not been taken into custody and questioned by the Punjab Police, the bail applications of a few accused in the Moose Wala murder case, like Manpreet Singh alias Bhau and Prabhdeep Singh, are being delayed.

The prosecution also submitted 2,128 GB (gigabyte) of data recovered from the mobile phones of various accused in the case. The next hearing is scheduled on October 9.