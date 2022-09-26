Sikh leaders meet Punjab speaker, seek special session on sacrilege

Led by former Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Kewal Singh, a delegation of Sikh leaders on Monday called on Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan at Chandigarh seeking special assembly session on the issue of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

The memorandum handed over to him reads, “Not only the Sikh community, rather all the devotees and those believing in the peaceful and harmonious coexistence of different faiths, within the country and abroad, are compelled to think it as the betrayal of Aam Aadmi Party also, to which they gave historical mandate in the Assembly elections with the view to getting justice but your party also have disappointed them so far. It’s being minutely observed that these 92 MLAs, have not raised their voice boldly, may it be individually or collectively and the same is seen as a sort of volcano within which may erupt anytime”.

“Power of vote has shown the way out, with utter disgrace, to long since established parties like SAD-BJP and Congress. Undoubtedly your party is going to be held answerable one day, if not today. We, therefore, approach you once again with a request to kindly take this most sensitive issue with utmost seriousness in the coming session of assembly or have a special session called and ensure justice to the community and earn the blessings of the Guru”, it reads. The delegation also comprised former SGPC member Advocate Jaswinder Singh and Sikh leader Satnam Singh Khanda.