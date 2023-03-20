Sikh radicals attack Indian consulate in San Francisco

A group of pro-Khalistan protesters on Sunday attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, prompting sharp condemnation from Indian-Americans who demanded immediate action against those responsible for it. There was no immediate comment from San Francisco police on the incident. (Reprtersentational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

“We are also appalled by the complete law and order failure in both in London as well as in SFO where a few radicalised separatists attacked India’s diplomatic missions,” Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) said after pro-Khalistani protesters attacked the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

Raising pro-Khalistan slogans, the protesters broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags on the consulate premises. Two consulate personnel soon removed these flags.

Soon thereafter, a group of angry protesters entered the consulate premises and started hitting the door and windows with the iron rods.

There was no immediate comment from San Francisco police on the incident.

Community leader Ajay Bhutoria strongly condemned the attack. “This act of violence is not only a threat to the diplomatic relations between the United States and India but also an attack on the peace and harmony of our community,” he said.

FIIDS said it is extremely concerning to see that the UK and the US have failed to fulfil the commitments as per Vienna Convention to protect diplomatic missions.

It said that Pakistan’s spy agency ISI is behind instigating and funding Sikh radicalisation with false propaganda. “We ask Indian Americans including Sikh-majority to rise against the extremism,” FIIDS said.

In Canberra, Khalistan supporters gathered outside Australian Parliament to protest against police crackdown on radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his associates in Punjab.