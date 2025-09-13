Since start of monsoon: Over 65 houses damaged in Poonch, Ramban due to land subsidence

Following incessant rains in August this year that left a trail of death and destruction across Jammu region, land subsidence has damaged over 65 houses in two villages in Poonch and Ramban districts, prompting district administrations to swing into action. Following incessant rains in August this year that left a trail of death and destruction across Jammu region, land subsidence has damaged over 65 houses in two villages in Poonch and Ramban districts, prompting district administrations to swing into action. (PTI File)

“At least 40 houses have been completely damaged in Kalaban village in Mendhar sub- division of Poonch district affecting 70 families. The administration has set up three shelters at Panchayat Ghar. However, only one family has shifted there while others have shifted to the houses of their relatives in Mendhar and Poonch towns,” said Mendhar sub-divisional magistrate, Imran Rashid Khataria.

The administration has provided free ration and tents to the affected families. The SDM informed that at least two sq km area has started sinking in Kalaban village, which is located on a hilly slope.

“For now, our prime concern is to save lives. The rehabilitation has to be looked after by the government,” said the SDM.

A local said that around 200 meters of a road has also been completely damaged in the land subsidence.

A similar incident has damaged around 25 houses in Ramban’s Tanger village.

“During the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, land subsidence started in Tanger village affecting around 25 houses, which have developed cracks,” said NC MLA Arjun Singh Raju.

He informed that around 3-sq km area started sinking creating panic among the residents.

“The phenomenon has stabilised today but if it starts again then it will create big trouble for the people of Tanger,” said Raju.

The NC MLA informed that after torrential rains in August, several water springs have sprung on the hills of the village.

Near the village, the NHPC has been constructing 1,850-mw Sawlakote hydroelectric project over Chenab River. The village has seen a similar land subsidence in 2015.

“We have shifted the affected families to old quarters of NHPC,” said the legislator.