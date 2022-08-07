Single payment window in place at Ludhiana MC suvidha kendras, token system in offing

In a move aimed at doing away with public harassment and the time-consuming process of making payments, the municipal corporation (MC) has implemented a single-window system in its suvidha kendras and the official website for payment of dues.

The residents would now be able to submit payment to different branches including property tax, water-sewer charges at a single window rather than moving to different windows in the MC offices.

Further, the authorities are now working to introduce a digital token system at the MC suvidha kendras, under which screens will also be installed and tokens will be given to visitors with an aim to avoid long queues.

The small-sized screens installed at every counter will display the token numbers and residents will then be able to submit all the dues at that particular counter. A feedback counter will also be set up for the residents if they face any issues in the suvidha kendras.

The project was discussed during the meeting conducted by MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal with the officials of different branches at the civic body’s Zone D office on Saturday.

MC superintendent, Vivek Verma said the single window system has been implemented in the suvidha kendras of MC to facilitate the public, adding that the department will be working to introduce a digital token system in the kendras to further streamline the process of making payment to the civic body. “It might take around a week or so to implement the same and screens will also be installed,” he added.

MC will update notices online

Adding another feature to its website, the MC will now apprise the public of the notices served against their property in the past at the time of proceeding to file the taxes/dues online on the official website ( www.mcludhiana.gov.in).