 Sinha interacts with NCC cadets in Jammu
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sinha interacts with NCC cadets in Jammu

Sinha interacts with NCC cadets in Jammu

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Feb 05, 2024 10:58 PM IST

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday interacted with NCC cadets who recently participated in the Republic Day Parade at New Delhi.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha interacting with NCC cadets in Jammu on Monday. (HT Photo)
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha interacting with NCC cadets in Jammu on Monday. (HT Photo)

The cadets shared their experiences about the march on the Kartavya Path, interaction with youth from all over the country and the exposure they got.

Sinha congratulated the cadets of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh NCC directorate for their participation in the Republic Day celebrations.

“National Cadets Corps represents the great diversity of India and its unity. It is known for the values, such as discipline, comradery, dedication to the nation and to the cause of social equity,” he said.

He said the achievements of NCC cadets like captain Ulfat Khan are an inspiring example for the youth. “Proud of captain Ulfat Khan, the parade commander of Prime Minister’s rally,” he said.

He congratulated junior under officer Dechen Chuskit for getting the prestigious Raksha Mantri Padak.

A total of 122 cadets of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh NCC directorate had participated in this year’s Republic Day celebrations and 12 were selected to march on the Kartavya path. As many as nine cadets were selected for guard of honour and senior under officer Rohit Sharma was the guard of honour commander of the Prime Minister’s rally.

