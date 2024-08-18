Sippy Sidhu murder case: 2 prosecution witnesses cross-examined

After giving their testimony on August 14 in the Sippy Sidhu murder case, the second and third prosecution witnesses were cross-examined by the defence of prime accused Kalyani Singh on Saturday. National-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, 34, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on September 20, 2015. His family has accused Kalyani Singh, 37, of killing him as they had turned down her marriage proposal. (HT Photo)

The court has now summoned prosecution witnesses number 5, 8 and 26 on August 30. If any of the witnesses remain unexamined, the case will again be taken up on August 31.

Sippy was the grandson of late justice SS Sidhu, a former Punjab and Haryana high court judge, and Kalyani is the daughter of retired Himachal Pradesh high court judge justice Sabina.

It was on May 5 this year, nine years after the murder that the CBI court ordered day-to-day hearing of the trial while framing charges against Kalyani. The recording of evidence in the case began on July 9 when a key prosecution witness was examined.

Kalyani has been charged under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to protect the offender) of the Indian Penal Code.

The sensational case was initially probed by the Chandigarh Police. But in 2016, it was transferred to the CBI following protests by Sippy’s family. The central agency had at one point of time also filed an “untraced” report. But in June 2022, she was arrested by CBI and later charged with murder. She has been out on bail since September 2022.