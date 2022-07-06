Sippy Sidhu murder: Kalyani’s judicial custody extended
A local court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu.
Lodged in Model Jail, Sector 51, since June 21, Kalyani, 36, was produced in court via video conferencing.
On Monday, she had applied for bail before a local court. Her plea will be taken up for hearing on July 8.
Daughter of justice Sabina, a judge at the Himachal Pradesh high court, Kalyani was arrested on June 15.
After six-day-long custodial interrogation, on June 21 she was sent to Model Jail, Sector 51, under judicial custody, as CBI didn’t ask for further interrogation.
Since Sippy’s murder at a Sector-27 park on September 20, 2015, his family has been accusing Kalyani, his former girlfriend, of being involved in the murder, as they had turned down her marriage proposal.
CBI had registered an FIR in the matter under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act on April 13, 2016, on the request of the Chandigarh administration. Earlier, the case was being investigated by the Chandigarh Police.
During her interrogation, CBI had also taken the help of a forensic psychologist from Hyderabad after finding her responses “deceptive”. Based on her examination during her questioning, the forensic psychologist was said to have suggested that she was hiding the truth.
As part of investigation, Kalyani was also taken to Sippy’s law firm office in Mohali and some other crucial places, including the Sector-27 park.
Land fraud in Mohali village: Vigilance Bureau arrests two property dealers
Probing into the fraudulent mutation of 578 acres of village common land in Mohali's Majrian village, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested two property dealers. The accused revenue officials, naib tehsildar Varinderpal Singh Dhoot, joint sub-registrar Rupinder Singh Manku, and patwaris Daulat Ram and Iqbal Singh, were already booked under Prevention of Corruption Act in May last year.
Chandigarh’s waste processing plant to go full throttle in three months
After years in free fall, city's solid waste processing management is finally getting back on track. In three months, the city's solitary, but long-inefficacious, solid waste processing plant in Sector 25 will start working at optimum capacity and city will also get a new dedicated horticulture plant. On Tuesday, the Chandigarh municipal corporation finalised the firm that will work on repairing the solid waste processing plant at a cost of around ₹6 crore.
Chandigarh bars property conversion through GPA
The UT administration has barred the conversion of a property from leasehold to freehold on the basis of general power of attorney. As per the order issued by the UT finance department, Rule 8 in the Chandigarh Conversion of Residential Leasehold Land Tenure into Freehold Tenure Rules, 1996, has been deleted. In Chandigarh, residential properties can be converted from leasehold to freehold on payment of a conversion fee.
PGIMER to celebrate foundation day on July 7
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research will celebrate its foundation day on July 7, where Padma Shri awardee Ajeet Bajaj and Deeya Bajaj will be the chief guest and the guest of honour respectively. Bajaj and his daughter Deeya Bajaj were the first Indian father-daughter duo to scale Mount Everest. The former completed the explorer's Grand Slam on June 5, 2022, while completing the seven summits with his daughter Deeya.
New DGP conducts surprise checks at police stations in Mohali
The newly-appointed director general of police of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, who took over charge on Tuesday, conducted surprise checks at Mataur and Phase VIII stations. DGP Gaurav Yadav inspected the Malkhans, barracks and canteens of the two stations and inquired about the facilities being provided by the police administration.
