Sirsa BJP candidate withdraws nomination, party to back Kanda

Sirsa BJP candidate Rohtash Jangra on Monday said he has withdrawn his nomination for the seat, indicating that the party is likely to extend support to Haryana Lokhit Party chief Gopal Kanda. The BJP, like the Congress, will now be contesting 89 of the 90 assembly seats in Haryana. (HT file photo)

Kanda is the sitting MLA from Sirsa. He had earlier extended his support to the BJP government.

“I have withdrawn my nomination. The decision has been taken in the interest of the state and the country... we have to ensure a Congress-mukt Haryana,” Jangra said over phone.

Asked if he has withdrawn in Kanda’s favour, Jangra said, “Gopal Kanda has supported us (BJP) for five years. We have taken this decision for Sirsa’s development.”

The BJP, like the Congress, will now be contesting 89 of the 90 assembly seats in the state. The Congress has left the Bhiwani seat for CPI(M).

Last week, the BJP released its third and final list of candidates for the Haryana elections, in which the party fielded Jangra from Sirsa.

The Indian National Lok Dal said on Thursday that it was extending support to Kanda in Sirsa. The INLD is contesting the assembly polls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.

The ruling BJP is eyeing a hat-trick of wins but faces a stiff challenge from a resurgent Congress, which is looking to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor.