 Sirsa remains hottest at 46.7°C in Haryana
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Sirsa remains hottest at 46.7°C in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 04, 2024 06:48 AM IST

In Haryana, Mewat recorded a temperature of 46.3°C, Balasmand 46.3°C, Faridabad 45.9°C and Rohtak 45.8°C

At 46.7°C, Sirsa district remains to be the hottest in Haryana on Monday as heatwave continues to tighten its grip over the state.

IMA issued a “yellow alert” for thunderstorm/lightning at Isolated places in Haryana on Tuesday. (HT File)
Mewat recorded a temperature of 46.3°C, Balasmand 46.3°C, Faridabad 45.9°C and Rohtak 45.8°C. In its media bulletin, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, said heat wave was observed at Chandigarh, Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa districts. As compared to Sunday, the weathermen said there is rise of 1.6°C in average maximum temperature. However, it is appreciably above normal by 3.7°C in the state, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, it also issued a “yellow alert” for thunderstorm/lightning at Isolated places on Tuesday.

Chandigarh
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
