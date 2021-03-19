Sisters shot dead by sarpanch’s son in Punjab’s Moga

An 18-year-old girl and her elder sister were shot dead at Manuke Gill village in Moga on Thursday evening.

Nihal Singh Wala DSP Parsan Singh identified the accused as Gurvir Singh, son of Shekha Khurd village sarpanch Sukhwinder Kaur. He is on the run. The DSP said Kanwalpreet Kaur and her sister Amanpeet Kaur, 24, died during treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot. According to the doctors, Kanwalpreet was shot in the head, while Amanpreet received a bullet injury on the neck.

Both the women were running beauty parlours. Nihal Singh Wala SHO inspector Gurpreet Singh said, “The accused sped away in a car after committing the crime. We are yet to ascertain why the women were killed. A manhunt has been launched to nab Gurvir and an FIR is being registered.”

Police sources said the women were inside the car with the accused before he forcibly pulled them out and opened fire near the bus stand. The women were rushed to the community health centre (CHC) of Nihal Singh Wala by some passersby.

A doctor at the CHC said, “Some locals brought two women with gun wounds in the head and neck. There were no identification documents on them. We referred them to the GMCH, Faridkot.”