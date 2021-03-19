IND USA
chandigarh news

Sisters shot dead by sarpanch’s son in Punjab’s Moga

The accused, Gurvir Singh, is on the run, say police adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab him; motive of the crime unclear
By Harmandeep Singh, Moga
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:24 AM IST

An 18-year-old girl and her elder sister were shot dead at Manuke Gill village in Moga on Thursday evening.

Nihal Singh Wala DSP Parsan Singh identified the accused as Gurvir Singh, son of Shekha Khurd village sarpanch Sukhwinder Kaur. He is on the run. The DSP said Kanwalpreet Kaur and her sister Amanpeet Kaur, 24, died during treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot. According to the doctors, Kanwalpreet was shot in the head, while Amanpreet received a bullet injury on the neck.

Both the women were running beauty parlours. Nihal Singh Wala SHO inspector Gurpreet Singh said, “The accused sped away in a car after committing the crime. We are yet to ascertain why the women were killed. A manhunt has been launched to nab Gurvir and an FIR is being registered.”

Police sources said the women were inside the car with the accused before he forcibly pulled them out and opened fire near the bus stand. The women were rushed to the community health centre (CHC) of Nihal Singh Wala by some passersby.

A doctor at the CHC said, “Some locals brought two women with gun wounds in the head and neck. There were no identification documents on them. We referred them to the GMCH, Faridkot.”

The department had put 96 liquor vends on auction for the next financial year, up from 94 in 2020-21.   (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

UT excise department receives 162 bids for 80 liquor vends

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:43 AM IST
UT excise and taxation department has received 162 bids for 80 liquor vends
Besides Yamunanagar, there are 8 more Haryana cities on the list. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Stone crushing, mining put Yamunanagar on 26th spot among world’s 30 most-polluted cities

By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:37 AM IST
As per a report released by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, this Haryana district has an average AQI of 74.5
Civil society groups are batting for relaxation in ‘restrictions’ on the vaccination. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

Bring more groups under ambit of vaccination drive in Chandigarh, say experts

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Currently, as per the central government directives, people aged above 60 are eligible for inoculation, while those in the age group of 45 to 59 are eligible for the shot only if they have certain comorbidities specified by the Centre
Wangchuk,25, the victim (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Dehradun youth killed in Zirakpur hit-and-run

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:00 AM IST
A 25-year-old man was killed and his friend suffered injuries after a truck hit their motorcycle and drove off on the Zirakpur-Patiala road on Wednesday night
The woman had applied for four-month maternity leave after the birth of her first biological child. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

‘Only women with two or less kids eligible for maternity leave’

By Surender Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Punjab and Haryana high court dismisses PGIMER nursing officer’s plea for maternity leave for her first biological child, stating her husband already has two children from his first marriage
A health worker collecting sample from a staff member at Government Middle School, Sector 26, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s daily Covid cases remain over 200 for second day in a row

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:16 AM IST
The daily Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh shot up to 211 on Thursday against Wednesday’s 201, pushing the active cases to 1,466, highest in the past six months
No parallel probes in an FIR: HC to Punjab, Haryana, UT
chandigarh news

No parallel probes in an FIR: HC to Punjab, Haryana, UT

By Surender Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:13 AM IST
The court has now directed that after registration of FIR and commencement of investigation, no representation/request on behalf of accused to examine his/her innocence would be entertained by police and no parallel inquiry would be initiated
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh during a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Capt confident Sidhu will join back in his cabinet

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:11 AM IST
Says will leave no stone unturned to fulfil promises made to the people of Punjab before going back to them to seek their blessing once more
Amrit Nagpal, the vice president of DMCH was vaccinated during the third phase of the drive in Ludhiana on March 1. ( (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Ludhiana admn’s move to include more groups for vaccination hailed

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Ludhiana became one of the first cities in Punjab to offer the vaccine to non-listed groups, including judges, lawyers, teachers, bank staff, journalists and members of NGOs
Doaba becomes Punjab’s Covid hotspot
chandigarh news

Doaba becomes Punjab’s Covid hotspot

By Ravinder Vasudeva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:06 AM IST
Of total 2,417 fresh cases in the state on Thursday, 998 are from the Doaba region; Jalandhar tops the list with 467 cases
Haryana CM ML Khattar said that students already studying in private schools were admitted in government schools to avail certain benefits. (PTI)
chandigarh news

Bogus admissions detected after Aadhaar-based admissions started

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday informed the Vidhan Sabha that over two lakh bogus admissions were detected in schools after Aadhaar-based admissions was introduced
(HT File/Reuters)
chandigarh news

Covid death toll mounts to 1,000 in Himachal

By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:37 PM IST
The death toll due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) touched the 1000-mark in Himachal on Thursday after two more patients succumbed to the contagion
Voters queue to cast their votes at a polling station for the Punjab municipal elections at Majitha in Amritsar on February 14. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Election of civic body posts: Cong caught between rulebook and local leaders’ preferences

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had categorically conveyed that 50% reservation for the women candidates should be implemented in true spirit
SGPC president Jagir Kaur being honoured by during a religious function to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Baba Bakala in Amritsar on Thursday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

400th birth anniv of Guru Tegh Bahadur: Amid Covid surge, thousands take part in Baba Bakala event

By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:49 PM IST
SGPC chief Jagir Kaur says government should desist from creating hurdles for devotees to attend religious events
