SIT arrests two dera men for pasting derogatory posters at Bargari in 2015

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 sacrilege cases on Monday arrested two dera followers for pasting derogatory posters near a gurdwara at Bargari village in 2015.

After the police remand of dera followers Shakti Singh and Ranjit Singh, alias Bhola, in Bargari sacrilege case ended on Monday, the SIT arrested them in another sacrilege case in which two derogatory posters were pasted near the Bargari gurdwara on the intervening night of September 24-25, 2015. They were presented before the court of judicial magistrate Ajay Pal Singh, who sent them in two-day police custody.

Besides from Shakti and Ranjit, the SIT led by inspector general of police (IGP), border range, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar last week arrested Sukhjinder Singh, alias Sunny, Nishan Singh, Pardeep Kumar, all resident of Kotkapura and Baljit Singh of Sikhanwala village in a case registered on October 12, 2015, in connection with a sacrilege incident at Bargari village in Faridkot district.

Sukhjinder, Baljit and Nishan are in judicial custody and are undergoing treatment at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, after they were tested positive for Covid-19. Sukhjinder and Baljit will also be arrested in derogatory posters case once they recover from the Covid-19, said an official of the SIT.

However, Pardeep was sent in judicial custody till June 1 after his police remand ended on Monday.

The Parmar-led SIT is probing three interlinked sacrilege cases. The first case pertains to the theft of the bir (copy of Guru Granth Sahib) from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village near Kotkapura in Faridkot district on June 1, 2015. The second is putting up of derogatory posters at Bargari village on September 25, 2015, and the third is the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib as torn pages of the bir were found scattered in front of a gurdwara at Bargari on October 12, 2015.