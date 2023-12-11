A special investigation team (SIT) headed by additional director general of police (ADGP) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina has summoned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in connection with a drugs case registered against him on December 20, 2021, ahead of the assembly polls. SIT summons Majithia in drugs case on Dec 18

Majithia has been asked to appear before the SIT on December 18 at the office of the ADGP (Patiala range).

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The SAD leader remained in the Patiala jail for six months before the Punjab and Haryana high court granted him bail in August 2022.

The police reconstituted the SIT to probe the case in May 2023. Apart from Chhina, other members of the SIT include DIG Ranjit Singh Dhillon, DCP Harvinder Virk, DSPs Narinder Singh, Amarpreet Singh and Jaswinder Tiwana.

A member of the SIT said Majithia will be questioned about his alleged links with some of the accused living in Canada.

The state government has already filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against the bail orders of Majithia.

The SAD leader termed the case against him “political vendetta”. He said there was no credible and legally admissible material against him, and the case is an act of vengeance by the Congress, which is now being pursued by the AAP.