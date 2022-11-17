Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Six held for kidnapping, extorting money from youth

Six held for kidnapping, extorting money from youth

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 17, 2022 01:41 AM IST

Police officials associated with the investigation said that the arrests were made in connection with the kidnapping of a youth, Vikram Kumar, a resident of Bakal village of Kaithal district

Six held for kidnapping, extorting money from youth
Six held for kidnapping, extorting money from youth
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: The Kaithal police claimed to have busted an extortion gang with the arrest of six persons, who allegedly lured youths by promising help in getting visa to go abroad and later extorting money by holding them captive.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Karim Rehman alias Desai, Akhilesh, and Gurdev Singh of Uttar Pradesh, Shashank, Moin Kureshi and Sameer of Mumbai.

Kaithal superintendent of police (SP) Maqsood Ahmed said that the accused were produced in the court. Gurdev and Akhilesh were sent to judicial custody, while the remaining four were taken on ten-day police remand.

Police officials associated with the investigation said that the arrests were made in connection with the kidnapping of a youth, Vikram Kumar, a resident of Bakal village of Kaithal district.

Kumar’s family members told police that the accused had promised him Canadian visa and he was asked to accompany them to Mumbai on October 28 for getting the visa and ticket, but instead they took him to Kolkata where he was held captive in a hotel and later at an isolated place.

The accused asked the victim to call his family members, informing them that he has reached Toronto airport and demand 10 lakh more. They also snatched USD 35,000 from him and his mobile phone. He was again forced to call his family members, demanding 2 lakh, according to the complaint.

On getting suspicious, his family members informed police, following which

police arrested travel agent Gurdev, who revealed the name of other gang members. The police later arrested them from Mumbai. Kumar was united with his family.

The SP said that during further investigation, it was found that the accused used to run an organised gang which had kidnapped some other people also on the same pretext and released them after snatching dollars from them and extorting money from their family members and used to board the victims on a plane to Delhi from Kolkata.

He said that the police were also suspecting involvement of more travel agents in the gang.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out