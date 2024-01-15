Six held in Jhajjar; 2 weapons recovered

Police have arrested six miscreants from Jhajjar and recovered two foreign made weapons from their possession. Police have arrested six miscreants from Jhajjar and recovered two foreign made weapons from their possession. The accused have been identified as Arun, Parveen, Ashish, Shiv Kumar, Rahul and Harsh. The assailants belonged to Jhajjar and Jind districts. (Representational image)

A spokesman of Jhajjar police said that they had arrested six miscreants from Jawaharlal Nehru canal from the district and recovered two Italy made weapons.

“During questioning they confessed that they were planning to supply these weapons on the direction of Ankit Sersa, an accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala case, and Deepak Mundi. They got these weapons from the aides of Sersa and Mundi,” the spokesman added.